The Editorial Board: Transparency, trust of students are keys to addressing violence in Buffalo schools

Violence among students and against teachers is not a new problem at McKinley High School or at other Buffalo schools. Media reports that go back two decades show that teachers have been thrown to the ground and kicked. They’ve been bitten. They’ve been pushed, shoved and grabbed. In one case, a student had a knife she was prevented from using. In another case, a knife did make contact with a teacher’s eye; thankfully, it was plastic and the injuries were not severe.

Students have been similarly attacked by other students in disturbing incidents that also date back years before the February stabbing and shooting at McKinley. And, very often, teachers become the victims of violence when they attempt to break up fights among students.

It’s troubling that schools don’t always make official reports of these occurrences, which are required by New York State. Among those schools, as The News recently reported, is McKinley High. Whether this is to avoid the publicity, the paperwork or the chances of being placed on a state list of dangerous schools, we don’t know. We do know that the first step to addressing an escalating problem is to have all the facts on the table.

Teachers and other staff, fully aware of the incidents, whether they’ve been officially reported or not, have long been calling for strategies that may help prevent violence and injuries, including additional security staff, working cameras, better weapons detectors and more.

In March, after the McKinley stabbing and shooting, School Board President Louis Petrucci said, “We’re commissioning a security firm to take a deep dive into our procedures and policies and make sure they’re best for the district.”

A deep dive makes sense and part of that should include looking at the research on this subject and what practices have helped decrease violence in other urban school districts.

Some of the obvious strategies might not be effective as many have assumed.

A significant number of studies question the utility of metal detectors, such as 2011 National Institutes of Health research that looked at 15 years worth of data and concluded: “There is insufficient data in the literature to determine whether the presence of metal detectors in schools reduces the risk of violent behavior among students, and some research suggests that the presence of metal detectors may detrimentally impact student perceptions of safety.”

Professionals working in the field have concurred: “The best metal detector is a relationship between children and adults,” said Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District. “As a head dean of discipline, as a teacher, as a principal, what I have found is we have prevented violent acts and having guns or weapons in schools when children feel safe enough and comfortable enough to report that to an adult.”

Though the problems at McKinley and other Buffalo schools do go back decades, there’s also no question that the isolation of remote learning during the pandemic has also set students back. Put simply, many students need to relearn how to be in school after so many months away. There are trauma and stress levels unlikely to be successfully addressed by metal detectors and safety officers.

Some schools, including New York City’s Harvest Collegiate High School, are turning to restorative justice, a methodology that focuses on giving students and staff space to talk through conflicts instead of resorting to punitive measures like suspensions.

High numbers of out-of-school suspensions resulting from fighting and other disruptive behavior have been a hot-button issue for many Buffalo schools.

As with all complex problems, there’s no easy answer or single solution that will make our schools safer. But a good start would be full transparency and timely reporting by school officials.

A good next step would be bringing in experienced professional consultants to help explore mitigating strategies. Parents, teachers and the general public should be informed about what’s being done and invited to participate.

Finally, it should always be stated that violent incidents in Buffalo schools, though disturbing, are isolated incidents. They are serious and need to be publicly reported and competently addressed, but they should also be kept in context.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.