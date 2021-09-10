The Editorial Board: Tragic day created some American heroes, while detouring U.S. into needless wars

The official casualty count from the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 was 2,753 people dead in the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, 184 at the Pentagon and 40 aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which brave passengers caused to crash in Pennsylvania. The figures, horrific as they are, underestimate the toll.

Twenty years after that tragic day, we know that millions of lives were changed by the events and its aftermath. Those old enough will never forget the raw images of planes hitting the twin towers, and the death and destruction that ravaged New York City.

Acts of heroism that followed the tragedy showed America at its best. The term “first responders” became a permanent part of our vocabulary. More than 400 firefighters, police officers, medical workers and others perished trying to help others in the World Trade Center. Thousands of other responders – including police and firefighters from Western New York – went to Manhattan to help at ground zero.

A new spirit of patriotism followed the attacks. Approval ratings were high for President George W. Bush and New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. However, many of the policies pursued by the U.S. government in response to the attacks have diminished our standing in the world and left the country more divided than ever.