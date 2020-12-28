The Editorial Board: Towns must use authority over clean energy projects wisely, for everyone’s sake

There is, anyone should be able to acknowledge, a balancing act on all developments, including large arrays of solar panels. Town boards and other regulatory bodies need to consider a variety of interests in deciding where and under what conditions they can be built.

Too often, though, this region’s efforts on developing solar capability seems to tilt toward obstruction, even though it represents the future in a region that has suffered under the influence of fossil fuels. The 21st century approach should always be to seek a way to say yes.

Time will tell which category the restrictions planned in the Niagara County towns of Lewiston and Wheatfield fall into, but given the municipalities’ proximity to Lake Ontario they should be well attuned to the need for new and safer sources of energy. It was only two weeks ago that the International Joint Commission formally pointed to climate change as the principal driver of flooding that has scoured properties along the lake’s south shore.

The changes in climate may trace to several sources, but a primary one is the burning of fossil fuels. Among its consequences is higher water levels on all the Great Lakes. As the lowest of the five, Lake Ontario has swelled with water over the past few springs, chewing up the Niagara County shoreline.