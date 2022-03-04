The Editorial Board: Town of Niagara’s job is to find a way to advance Amazon’s project, not thwart it

The giant internet retailer Amazon is back again, looking at Western New York after being chased out of Grand Island. As always, the project – now in Niagara County – needs to be carefully evaluated, but the goal should be to find a way to make this work, not to thwart it.
Two years after the Grand Island plan collapsed in the face of community opposition, Amazon is proposing a 3.08 million-square-foot warehouse in the Town of Niagara, just east of the City of Niagara Falls.
The company’s proposal is to build a five-story distribution center at 8995 Lockport Road, adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. The $300 million project would take in 216 acres of land and provide more than 1,000 permanent jobs and seasonal workers.
Those should be attractive possibilities to the town and county, though they need to be balanced against the complications that could accompany the project, including increased traffic and environmental concerns. They should be manageable; it’s the planners’ job to make them so.
The allure of this project goes beyond the jobs and tax revenue it could create, though they are surely attractive. In addition, though, Amazon is a world player. It’s going to be part of the economic landscape over the long haul; the Town of Niagara and the rest of Western New York should want a piece of that.
More accurately, it should want another piece. Amazon likes something about this part of the country. It already has distribution centers in Lancaster and the Town of Tonawanda. It’s been interested in other areas here, as well, but when the Grand Island warehouse fell through, many feared the company would turn away from Western New York. Indeed, it appeared last year that this project could be headed to a Rochester suburb.
It didn’t go to Erie County, but it’s not far over the north Grand Island Bridge, where it could benefit workers around the region while benefiting a town that has worked to attract Amazon’s interest and which could use the economic infusion.
Amazon has been fighting back against its reputation – deserved or not – as a gigantic employer without much concern for its employees. It advertises that employees qualify for health insurance immediately upon hiring and that its starting pay is $18 per hour. Criticisms of its corporate policies helped to sink its plan to build a headquarters in New York City three years ago.
Since then, though, a pandemic has choked economies around the world, including in Western New York. Residents and economic developers, alike, have reason to offer a welcoming smile to projects that can offer a cushion against hard economic times.
There are surely issues to consider, including traffic in and out of the proposed warehouse and across the Grand Island bridges. But there are always issues to consider; that doesn’t define them as insurmountable.
Western New York has earned a do-over on this project. It should work hard to find a path to construction.
