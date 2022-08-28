The Editorial Board: Town of Amherst and residents need a better dialogue on development

Town of Amherst officials, to say nothing of residents, must be so weary of the years-long back and forth over what to do about valuable parkland.

Municipal officials view an opportunity to transform that parkland into an engine that can fuel important projects going forward – for the benefit of residents and the greater good of Amherst.

Residents, on the other hand, have spent years disagreeing across administrations about what happens with the parkland, and how to maintain the space for the townspeople and not necessarily for the benefit of developers and business people.

Concerns are justified. Even after so many years, the question remains whether the town will be made whole by whatever it does. Indeed, some transformative projects do exactly that – transform a community’s existence for generations, and not always for the better. In Buffalo and across the region there are too many examples of historic mistakes, and, while that may not be the case here, both sides must find a way to come together in agreement, which will likely mean compromises.

As News staff reporter Stephen T. Watson recently wrote, the medical complex currently under construction near Amherst’s Northtown Center is loved by some – town officials, perhaps – and not-so-much by others, i.e., a number of residents, who do not mind speaking out against a process they view as opaque and exclusive.

Critics of the $67 million project say it represents a subsidized give away of valuable parkland that does not help residents and “needlessly displaces” young Amherst athletes.

Supporters view new recreational and community-focused spaces being offered by the town as good uses of money generated from the development.

The medical building, associated with UBMD and Kaleida Health and expected to open next year is, as Watson wrote, the “first tangible sign of the planned Amherst Central Park makeover of an area on and around the Northtown Center recreation venue.” Also involved are the former Westwood Country Club and the town’s Audubon Golf Course, long-disputed bones of contention. The Westwood plan has been scaled down to a more straightforward deal where Amherst would simply buy the property from Mensch Capital Partners, after it develops the parkland, builds a theater and arts building and renovates the clubhouse.

Detractors contend town officials have not placed as top priority the interests of neighbors and taxpayers in negotiation with either the developer of the medical building, Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., or the owners of the Westwood site, Mensch.

Moreover, they claim, selling prime recreational land to Ciminelli forced the town to spend millions of dollars to replace football, softball and baseball fields lost to the medical development.

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said the UBMD project is proceeding as town officials anticipated and that is to provide new revenue to the town can direct into upgraded sports venues and a community center in northwest Amherst.

Kulpa said Amherst by next month could reach a final agreement on a nearly $40 million plan, years in the making, that would realize the Mensch transformation of the former country club into a park before selling it to the town.

The strain is palpable, from town officials determined to do what they view as best and from residents who wonder if they aren’t being sold a bill of goods. Open lines of communication – even when one side believes that has been the case – is always a good path forward.

Though the structure of these deals has developed over time, it still seems Amherst’s goal is to provide the town with newly developed recreational amenities as well new medical assets. This needs to be better understood.

• • •

