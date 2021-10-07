The Editorial Board: Tourism report, Restaino’s commitment offer hope for underperforming Niagara Falls

The city also has a new mayor in Restaino, who is investing political capital in the need to take better advantage of the city’s claim to fame: one of the most recognizable names in international tourism. Yet, this city has somehow squandered an asset that should have been a sure thing.

Restaino, believing the city is ready to take a big step forward, has initiated discussions with downtown’s two largest property owners – the Seneca Nation of Indians and Niagara Falls Redevelopment. The subject is identifying a place to build a multiuse sports and entertainment venue.

That project is among the recommendations of a new report by the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, which is operated by Niagara University. (It shouldn’t prejudice readers that the 75-page report includes artists’ renderings.)

The main thrust of the city’s new effort is to make the city a year-round destination. It’s a fair approach, that will attend to an even larger problem: giving visitors of any season a reason to hang around after viewing the Falls and its related attractions. Right now, there is precious little.