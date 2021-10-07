The Editorial Board: Tourism report, Restaino’s commitment offer hope for underperforming Niagara Falls

A wag once observed that Buffalo was the “world’s capital of artist’s renderings.” The city, he said, was overflowing with illustrations of development projects that did nothing but gather dust.
That was 20 years ago and Buffalo has since overcome that reputation for inaction. It’s now time for Niagara Falls to show that it can do more than talk. It needs to make good on the ideas in a new report and on Mayor Robert Restaino’s determination to put them to work.
There are reasons for some bit of optimism. Things in the Falls have changed for the better over the past few years. Primary among them was the state’s reconfiguration of the Niagara Scenic Parkway north of the city’s downtown area. The road – previously known as the Robert Moses Parkway – had restricted access to the world-class gorge on its western flank, hindering residents and visitors alike.
Its elimination in favor of a reconfigured Whirlpool Street and new green space along the rim of the gorge did more than restore access and respect the dramatic setting. It also sparked interest in redeveloping Main Street, a parallel stretch of urban blight one block east. Indeed, Blue Cardinal Capital, a private developer that bought 38 parcels on and near Main Street in 2019, said that deal wouldn’t have happened if the parkway had remained in place.
The city also has a new mayor in Restaino, who is investing political capital in the need to take better advantage of the city’s claim to fame: one of the most recognizable names in international tourism. Yet, this city has somehow squandered an asset that should have been a sure thing.
Restaino, believing the city is ready to take a big step forward, has initiated discussions with downtown’s two largest property owners – the Seneca Nation of Indians and Niagara Falls Redevelopment. The subject is identifying a place to build a multiuse sports and entertainment venue.
That project is among the recommendations of a new report by the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, which is operated by Niagara University. (It shouldn’t prejudice readers that the 75-page report includes artists’ renderings.)
The main thrust of the city’s new effort is to make the city a year-round destination. It’s a fair approach, that will attend to an even larger problem: giving visitors of any season a reason to hang around after viewing the Falls and its related attractions. Right now, there is precious little.
The report and Restaino’s focus count as valuable developments. They add to work already done at Niagara Falls State Park and to the August announcement that Main Street will benefit from a $10 million grant through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Ten projects have been identified. Among those projects is Blue Cardinal’s planned renovation of the old Jenss store.
Plainly, making Niagara Falls what it should be is like moving a mountain, but it’s essential work if the city is to do the best job of presenting itself and serving the best interests of its residents and taxpayers.
• • •
