The Editorial Board: Tops shooter admits all counts, but his crime exposed issues that demand action

Now, at least, we can stop calling him the “accused killer,” the “alleged gunman” or the “suspected murderer.” With the killer’s guilty plea Monday, the modifiers of May 14 were all erased. Payton Gendron is a murderer – a racist gunman who sought out Black people to shoot at a Buffalo supermarket and then massacred them. Ten innocent people died, one of them a security guard who bravely tried to end the carnage.

Now 19 years old, Gendron on Monday formally admitted what everyone already knew: With hatred in his shriveled heart, he murdered Pearl Young, Ruth Whitfield, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Geraldine Talley, Katherine Massey, Roberta A. Drury, Heyward Patterson, Celestine Chaney and Aaron Salter Jr., a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

Among the 15 charges to which this sick individual pleaded guilty were 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate. It’s no surprise, really, that he acknowledged the role of hate in his act of violence. To him, it was a mark of pride, deplorable though it was.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime. Three people survived their bullet wounds. The final charge he admitted was second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Gendron will be sentenced to life in prison and the sooner the better. Federal charges remain pending. They could lead to his execution.

The crime was obviously driven by racism – Gendron’s, of course, but also by official actions that purposefully segregated Black residents into areas marked by disinvestment and the poverty it germinated. With that, the killer was easily able to identify a neighborhood – 200 miles from his home – where he would be sure to find enough people whose skin was darker than his.

But if the excruciating cost of institutional racism is the primary social lesson offered by this American tragedy, it’s not the only one. Others include:

• Access to military-style weapons created for the express purpose of mass murder. A perversion of the Second Amendment allows just about anybody to obtain any style of weapon, with no connection needed to any well-regulated militia.

At 18 years old, Gendron legally purchased an AR-15 rifle, then illegally modified it. Similar style weapons have been used in many mass shootings in this country.

In the aftermath of the May 14 attack and another deadly one that targeted elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas, Congress approved new restrictions that were both welcome and ultimately insufficient. They expanded background checks for buyers under 21, provided money for states to fund intervention programs and devote increased funding to mental health programs in communities and schools across the country.

New York responded, as well, raising the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle in New York to 21 and requiring a firearms license to do so. The law also banned the online sale of body armor such as what Gendron used to protect himself while killing others.

But dangerous weapons remain readily available. The Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., this month was committed with a “ghost gun.” Such weapons are typically assembled by individuals using parts that can be purchased or even fashioned with a 3-D printer.

At a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., last week, a shooter used a 9 mm handgun that he bought only hours before. Virginia requires no “cooling off” period before buying a gun.

• Weak enforcement of existing laws, including one meant to remove guns from people who have shown themselves to be a threat, to others or to themselves.

New York has a “red flag” law that allows authorities, with essential due process protections, to remove guns from people deemed to be dangerous. It wasn’t enforced in Gendron’s case, despite comments about committing “murder-suicide” and stabbing and decapitating a feral cat.

New York’s updated law also tightened the state’s red flag legislation. The state also began working with Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit, anti-gun violence organization, to teach law enforcement officers about implementing red flag laws.

• Social media’s reckless dissemination of hateful content meant to inspire violence. Among its many repercussions is its role in promoting copycat attacks.

At the request of Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James investigated the role of social media, which helped to radicalize the Buffalo murderer. She made several valuable recommendations for changes in state and federal laws to require more vigilance by online platforms ranging from Facebook and YouTube to 4chan, Discord and Twitch. To date, none has been implemented.

It’s already too late to prevent copycats. Gendron said he was inspired by a mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, and hoped that his murder spree would incite others to violence. Last week, it did. Halfway around the world, in Slovakia, a 19-year-old white supremacist gunned down two people outside a popular gay bar in Bratislava. His inspiration, he wrote, came from “Saint Gendron.”

We have been warned. Again.

