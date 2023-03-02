Heartbreaking.

Hopes were dashed all over Western New York when it was finally confirmed that 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno gave his life while battling a four-alarm blaze at 745 Main St. Wednesday afternoon.

Arno was assigned to Engine 2, stationed at Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street, probably the nearest station to the conflagration.

The firefighter leaves his wife, his child and other family members behind. They have our deep, heartfelt sympathies as the city attempts to fathom and, if possible, share in their grief. It’s a terrible loss – the kind that the families of firefighters and police must live with, and fear, every day. It can’t make it any easier.

Tragedies like this reverberate through communities, first sending waves of shock, then horror and, finally, deep sadness.

There is, perhaps, some consolation in the knowledge that if not for the selfless efforts of Arno and his fellow firefighters, this blaze could have engulfed adjacent structures, possibly causing even more heartbreak and damage. As it is, 745 Main is a complete loss. But it could have been worse, much worse.

Those who run into burning buildings know this. Their determination to lessen the damages and prevent loss of life to others becomes paramount to a degree that’s almost impossible to imagine. This is what needs to be remembered when a fire truck or police car speeds by, sirens blaring. The public servants in those vehicles are in the process of doing something that they may have come to take for granted, but that the rest of us never should. They’re putting themselves in harm’s way so that others may remain safe.

We don’t know the exact circumstances that left Arno inside when a deadly backdraft apparently caused an explosion that partially collapsed the structure.

What we do know is that his loss has devastated not just his family but also his fellow firefighters and other public safety officers throughout the community.

That’s why flags are flying at half-staff this week. That’s why hearts are correspondingly low and a region that has suffered more than its share of trauma over the past 12 months feels like this is yet another blow against an unhealed wound.

In the meantime, the questions keep coming. Why did this happen? Could it have been prevented? Are there lessons to learn? As with all such events, there will be an investigation, and the exact causes will be pinpointed as much as possible.

That this event happened in the middle of a weekday afternoon makes it somewhat more disturbing. People were walking by the unoccupied building as they went about their business. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

There is some speculation that the fire might have been smoldering for hours before it became visible. It’s also been said that work being done on the structure with blowtorches may have sparked an eventual blaze. These are questions that need to be answered.

The answers will come, perhaps slowly, but they will emerge. When all the circumstances that led to the explosive blaze at 745 Main are known, it will be somewhat easier to process the tragedy, if not to accept it.

In the meantime, public emotion is mostly directed toward the loss of this young man, who was only in his third year as a firefighter, and his equally young family. May their hearts be healed as much as can be and may the memory of his bravery be a blessing in years to come.

