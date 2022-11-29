The Editorial Board: Too many people are dying on highways as travel becomes more dangerous here

No one should have to face injury or death while walking down the street, or while riding a bicycle. Yet, anyone embarking on these seemingly benign activities may think twice. Why? American roadways are becoming deadlier.

The New York Times recently wrote about rising roadway tragedies, highlighting Sarah Debbink Langenkamp, the third foreign service officer at the State Department to die while walking or biking in the Washington, D.C., area this year. She was killed in August in suburban Bethesda, Md. Her husband remarked that Langenkamp’s death marked more foreign service officers killed by vehicles at home than have died overseas this year.

The story noted that the U.S. has “diverged” over the past decade from other comparable countries. While traffic fatalities have been falling in other first-world nations, they have been on the rise here. The government estimated nearly 43,000 people died on American roads, and the recent rise in fatalities has been pronounced among those the government classifies as most vulnerable: bicyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians. The problem extends across America, including here in Western New York.

In July, The News editorialized about the number of people dying because of a culture designed to favor cars and trucks to the detriment of other forms of transportation. The Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council reported that cycling in the region has increased 3,000% since March 2020. Yet, tragedy abounds for those not driving a vehicle. Buffalo saw 1,622 bicycle and pedestrian-involved crashes from 2017 to 2021, and 3,472 crashes involving cars with pedestrians and bicyclists in Erie and Niagara counties over the same span.

About a week ago, two pedestrians suffered head injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in different parts of town over a span of just 12 hours. The one-mile stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard on the town line between Amherst and Tonawanda has become treacherous for pedestrians.

About a week ago, two pedestrians suffered head injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in different parts of town over a span of just 12 hours. The one-mile stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard on the town line between Amherst and Tonawanda has become treacherous for pedestrians. There is some effort to make the roadways safer for all. For example, the national Complete Streets program, was adopted via local ordinance by Buffalo in 2008 and by New York State in 2011. Locally, GObike Buffalo has worked with municipalities, including the City of Buffalo, on establishing protected bike lanes. And on a state level, with help from GObike, the Legislature approved three of eight proposed bills within the Crash Victim Rights & Safety Act. One of them, increasing state reimbursements for Complete Streets construction, still awaits the governor’s action.

The regional transportation council is committed to the Complete Streets effort and, through a principal planner, developed Bike Buffalo Niagara, a regional bike master plan approved by the transportation planning council in 2020.

Solutions exist, as does money to help fund them, through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year. Protected bicycle lanes make a difference. So can narrower roads that help to slow traffic. A greater commitment to roundabouts can help at dangerous intersections. What it takes is the commitment to act. That’s what is needed.

