The Editorial Board: Tonawanda acted correctly in firing cop who repeatedly showed himself to be unfit

Like most people, his professional performance was more than the sum of his defects. In some matters, he shone. A Marine combat veteran, Lewandowski received several department and community awards. He once chased and arrested a domestic violence suspect who was armed with a handgun. For that, he was named the American Legion’s law enforcement officer of the year for both Erie County and New York State.

But that was in 2019. The law that allowed New Yorkers access to police disciplinary records was passed in 2020, after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With that, New York joined other states, including Florida, that routinely make those records public, allowing taxpayers an insight to the actions of officers who work in their name and at their expense.

That change in law was not only a sensible response to Floyd’s death, but an essential one. With it, police departments and municipalities can more readily remove unfit officers, perform better and more easily maintain public support.

That, perhaps, answers the frustration of Lewandowski’s wife, Lori, who said she can’t believe that, in just two years, her husband went from “officer of the year” to “incompetent.” Today, dirty secrets are harder to keep.

• • •

