The Editorial Board: To win state and federal funding, Buffalo needs to settle on a vision – soon

Shades of the Peace Bridge: Is Buffalo regressing?

Reading between the lines that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo spoke on Wednesday, it’s obvious he worries that we are. His concerns aren’t misplaced.

As different camps in the city push for their pet projects – each in some way worthy, all beyond Buffalo’s ability to fund on its own – his fear is that the city will fail to coalesce around a vision that will prod state and federal governments to open their wallets.

Like Cuomo, Buffalonians remember the fights over design of what was suppose to be a new Peace Bridge. It turned out a new bridge wasn’t needed, but the inability to agree - to compromise on a vision – seemed destined to thwart the project, anyway. It came to define Buffalo and its inability to get out of its own way.

Without being asked, it was a point Cuomo turned to during his appearance Wednesday at Sahlen Field: With Washington eager to fund projects around the country, and the state as a committed ally of this city, Buffalo needs to meet the moment. What does it want?