The Editorial Board: To win state and federal funding, Buffalo needs to settle on a vision – soon

Shades of the Peace Bridge: Is Buffalo regressing?
Reading between the lines that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo spoke on Wednesday, it’s obvious he worries that we are. His concerns aren’t misplaced.
As different camps in the city push for their pet projects – each in some way worthy, all beyond Buffalo’s ability to fund on its own – his fear is that the city will fail to coalesce around a vision that will prod state and federal governments to open their wallets.
Like Cuomo, Buffalonians remember the fights over design of what was suppose to be a new Peace Bridge. It turned out a new bridge wasn’t needed, but the inability to agree - to compromise on a vision – seemed destined to thwart the project, anyway. It came to define Buffalo and its inability to get out of its own way.
Without being asked, it was a point Cuomo turned to during his appearance Wednesday at Sahlen Field: With Washington eager to fund projects around the country, and the state as a committed ally of this city, Buffalo needs to meet the moment. What does it want?
Unless the different voices representing the city agree on a plan, it may not get much, at all. Neither Cuomo nor President Biden is likely to work up much enthusiasm for sending tens of millions of dollars to a city that doesn’t know what it wants to do with it. Politicians don’t like investing in failure.
Possible project for Buffalo include:
• Removing the Skyway and replacing it with a network of roads that will open new areas of development, including on Buffalo’s East Side. The principal government supporter of this project is Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo.
• Replacing the Kensington Expressway with a new version of what it demolished – Frederick Law Olmsted’s Humboldt Parkway. Principal government supporter: Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo.
•Downgrading the Scajaquada Expressway to an actual parkway that meanders through Delaware Park and restores sections that the expressway mauled. Principal government supporter: State Sen. Timothy Kennedy, D-Buffalo.
All are worthy and all are controversial. Many people like the view from the Skyway, but it prevents development in areas it inhabits. Removing it would allow for other options, including one that would help to reinvigorate the East Side of Buffalo by encouraging traffic to travel its radial streets which would be improved and outfitted with timed traffic lights.
Recreating some version of the Humboldt Parkway could count as a measure of social justice, by helping to heal poor and minority neighborhoods that the Kensington Expressway cut off and left to crumble. It would also help to restore Olmsted’s vision of a network of parks linked by beautiful roads. Whether it would actually restore those communities is an open question. What isn’t is that its cost would be enormous.
Reimagining the Scajaquada Expressway would also help to restore Delaware Park, the jewel of Olmsted’s crown of Buffalo parks, sliced and mangled by a poorly conceived roadway.
All have something to recommend them but the hard fact is that no matter how big the eventual stimulus bill, it won’t fund all of them. Not all are ready anyway. Imagine, as Cuomo later said, the time it would take to complete an environmental impact statement for burying the Kensington Expressway, also known as Rt. 33.
Now, a clock is ticking. A new round of funding applications for the state’s Regional Economic Development Councils opened on Monday. It is expected to deliver more than $750 million around the state as its regions claw their way out of the pandemic-induced recession. But there is a deadline: Applications must be received by July 30, just 2½ months from now.
Advocates here need to see in that a federal deadline, too, if they hope to leverage what augurs to be historic levels of federal funding in Biden’s infrastructure plan. The area needs to speak with a single voice, describing a single vision to both Albany and Washington. It’s the way to win.
Here’s what that single vision could be: The main project should be removal of the old and inefficient Skyway. Because Cuomo made this a real project through the design competition he instigated, it should include some version of the winning design known as “City of Lights.” It would serve as an attraction both for Western New Yorkers and visitors.
Lesser levels of funding can be provided to both the Kensington and Scajaquada projects, helping to move them along.
But the crucial thing is to choose – and to choose wisely. At his press conference, Cuomo identified a two-step formula for success: Decide what to do, and then do it. Buffalo hasn’t always been adept at either.
Cuomo said he is ready to help Buffalo achieve its goals, but it first has to decide – and not to let the perfect become the enemy of the good. The question is whether the city learned from the 20-year Peace Bridge debacle or if it remains incapable of getting out of its own way.
• • •
