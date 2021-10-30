The Editorial Board: To keep more students out of quarantine, give test-and-stay protocols a chance

Making school children go home to quarantine disrupts their learning and their households, often sending parents into a panic or out of the workforce when they must make unexpected childcare arrangements.
School superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties contend that the abundance of caution in the state’s rules about quarantining deprive too many students of too many days in school. They are promoting the use of a “test-to-stay” model, which involves daily rapid testing for Covid-19.
New York State does not endorse the idea, but will not stop localities from trying a test-to-stay program. Erie County’s Health Department says no thanks, it’s not for us.
We appreciate the fact that public health officials in New York State and Erie County have taken a cautious approach to Covid that has helped our region fare better than many other parts of the country. At the same time, with infection cases declining, we think they are being too cautious. This would be a good time to take test-and-stay for a test drive.
When a student tests positive for Covid-19, state Health Department guidance says all the student’s close contacts must quarantine for 10 days unless they are vaccinated. Under test-to-stay, an infected student’s close contacts, if showing no symptoms, would be given daily antigen tests, commonly called rapid tests. When the tests are negative, the student can stay in school.
The model has been adopted in Great Britain and by districts in Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts and Utah. It is also being tried 80 miles from Buffalo, in the town of Victor. Ontario County this month began providing rapid PCR testing at schools for students and staff members, using a state grant to pay for tests and nurses. The Victor Central School District embraced the testing program.
“It certainly sets our teachers and staff up for success because they see the kids every day and the kids are able then to do their work on a daily basis, and our teachers get to know them, both their learning needs and their social emotional needs at a much greater level,” Victor Superintendent Tim Terranova told RochesterFirst.com.
Superintendents in Erie and Niagara say their data show the need for test-and-stay protocols. As The News reported Wednesday, close to 2,500 students in 30 school districts in the two counties were put on quarantine from Sept. 1 through Oct. 10, according to figures from Michael Cornell, the Hamburg superintendent who heads the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association.
Cornell said just 1.5% of students considered “close contacts” of a positive case also tested positive.
“For every 100 kids we quarantine, 98 or 99 of them had to stay home unnecessarily,” Cornell said.
A study published last month in the medical journal Lancet backed the test-and-stay approach.
In a trial at 200 schools in the United Kingdom last spring, half the schools sent close contacts home, while the other half kept kids in school and gave them daily rapid tests for seven days. Both approaches saw similar rates of symptomatic infections.
“Daily contact testing should be considered for implementation as a safe alternative to home isolation following school-based exposures,” the study concluded.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not endorsed test-and-stay, saying it needs to study the data from districts that are trying it.
New York State’s Health Department put out a statement on Thursday saying that the state does not recommend test-to-stay, but that local health departments may try it if they follow certain guidelines. Individual school districts may not implement test-to-stay on their own – it must be initiated by local health departments – and the state will not provide funding for such programs, it says.
Erie County’s Health Department, through spokeswoman Kara Kane, told The News that it is aware of test-to-stay pilot programs in New York State, but “until an evidence-based framework for a program like this is established, it is not something we can endorse. … ECDOH also has concerns about the accuracy of antigen tests for any test-to-stay program.”
Proof of being vaccinated, of course, is like a “get out of quarantine free” card for close contacts who show no infection symptoms. Kane says that just over half of 12-15-year-olds in Erie County are fully vaccinated, and “0% of children under 12 are fully vaccinated,” a fact that will change when the Food and Drug Administration authorizes vaccines for ages 5-11, which is expected soon.
Parents share responsibility for keeping kids in school by ensuring they get their shots. High vaccination rates are the quickest path to normalcy, for those in schools and everyone else.
We won’t know if test-and-stay programs are worthwhile unless we give them a trial run. Daily rapid tests would generate plenty of data to evaluate them with. If New York State and Erie County decline to fund the programs, they won’t happen.
In battling through the pandemic, it’s too early to declare victory, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t give new tactics a try.
