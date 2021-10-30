The Editorial Board: To keep more students out of quarantine, give test-and-stay protocols a chance

In a trial at 200 schools in the United Kingdom last spring, half the schools sent close contacts home, while the other half kept kids in school and gave them daily rapid tests for seven days. Both approaches saw similar rates of symptomatic infections.

“Daily contact testing should be considered for implementation as a safe alternative to home isolation following school-based exposures,” the study concluded.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not endorsed test-and-stay, saying it needs to study the data from districts that are trying it.

New York State’s Health Department put out a statement on Thursday saying that the state does not recommend test-to-stay, but that local health departments may try it if they follow certain guidelines. Individual school districts may not implement test-to-stay on their own – it must be initiated by local health departments – and the state will not provide funding for such programs, it says.

Erie County’s Health Department, through spokeswoman Kara Kane, told The News that it is aware of test-to-stay pilot programs in New York State, but “until an evidence-based framework for a program like this is established, it is not something we can endorse. … ECDOH also has concerns about the accuracy of antigen tests for any test-to-stay program.”