The Editorial Board: Time to play ball as the Blue Jays fly into Sahlen Field

“People ask me what I do in the winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.” – Rogers Hornsby

Hornsby, the Hall of Fame infielder, might be stunned if he could see the changes to the game from which he retired in 1937, but his yearning for the game is something every baseball fan can relate to.

Major League Baseball’s season started in April, but on Tuesday it arrives in Buffalo, when the Toronto Blue Jays start their summer series of home games in Sahlen Field. The parent club of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – who decamped to Trenton, N.J., for the summer – will host the Miami Marlins at the corner of Washington and Swan streets. Tickets are sold out.

The Jays cannot return to Toronto and Rogers Centre due to Covid-19 restrictions. They have committed to 18 games in Buffalo, but it’s likely they could play all 59 remaining home games here.

The Blue Jays, of course, played home games here last summer also, but without fans in the stands. Thanks to the arrival of Covid vaccines, spectators are back.

The crack of wooden bats, roars from the crowd, the calls of vendors and all the other sounds of baseball will be welcome tonic to our Covid-dulled senses.