The Editorial Board: Three Republicans, linked by election denial, decline or ignore request to meet

As The News considered its endorsements in the three congressional races affecting Western New York, a troubling phenomenon occurred. Only one of the three Republicans seeking office accepted an invitation to speak with our editorial board.

The two who stayed away – Nicholas Langworthy, running in the new 23rd District, and Claudia Tenney, running in the new 24th – are both election deniers who sought and received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The candidate who did show up – Steven Sams, running an uphill race against Rep. Brian Higgins in the 26th District – acknowledged, if reluctantly, that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

It hardly seems a coincidence that the candidates who don’t want to talk about their campaigns are those who, two years later, are still lying or dissembling about a “stolen election.” Add to that list Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin, who ignored The News’ invitation to meet.

We note, for the record, that in endorsing one of Zeldin’s opponents in June’s primary, we wrote that Zeldin’s congressional vote to reject electors for Biden only hours after a violent and deadly insurrection was a disqualifier. Maybe he thought showing up wasn’t worth his time. Still, if he truly believed what he did was right, he had the opportunity to make a better case than he did in spring – not just to our editorial board, but to the public. He didn’t even try.

No candidate is obliged to meet with any editorial board, of course. But to do so signals respect for voters – and for democracy. The thread that links these candidates is their embrace of a lie that cuts into the heart of democracy.

For clarifying context, consider the coda of Steven Spielberg’s World War II film “Saving Private Ryan.” In it, James Ryan, now an old man, unsteadily approaches the grave of the Army captain who was killed in Normandy, France, during a dangerous expedition to save him, “him” being a stand-in for all the rest of us – those saved by the bravery of the millions who fought. As Capt. John H. Miller lay dying, he had implored the young private to “earn” the desperate sacrifices that had been made on his behalf. On our behalf.

“Every day, I think of what you said to me that day on the bridge” the older Ryan murmurs to the white marble cross that marks Miller’s grave. “I hope that, at least in your eyes, I’ve earned what all of you have done for me.”

Surely, that remains the obligation of all who continue to benefit from the deaths of more than 400,000 Americans, most of them young men who never had the chance to grow old. It’s true that we don’t all live up to that mandate every day, but to purposely mislead Americans about a stolen election – in support of an ex-president who instigated a violent attempt to subvert democracy – is to violate that injunction in an unforgiveable way. It doesn’t earn the sacrifice of the veterans who, together, defeated a vicious autocracy. It sneers at it.

Langworthy, Tenney, Zeldin and all the other election deniers may want voters to see that gross betrayal as nothing more than politics as usual, but it’s nothing of the kind.

At least, it had better not be.

