It’s time to fix the problems and make preparations aimed at avoiding further dysfunction and fatalities. It’s also important to realize that official readiness must be accompanied by preparedness – as much as possible – at the individual level.

All the December Blizzard report cards are in, including reluctantly released internal documents from Erie County. The City of Buffalo’s was made public in June; New York State’s came out a few weeks ago. Buffalo and New York commissioned outside consultants who provided coherent narratives, while Erie County’s is a somewhat discordant mashup of department memos.

Even so, the information is there.

Among these three assessments is plenty of food for thought and room for improvement. It’s time for sleeves to get rolled up and a fully collaborative process to begin. This past week’s blistering heat notwithstanding, snowstorm season will be arriving well before we want it to.

By now, everyone knows what the big issues were. A major failure to communicate the gravity of the situation worked in combination with a holiday weekend to create a situation where, despite all the warnings, residents simply weren’t ready for the howling maelstrom that descended upon the region, making going outside a possible death sentence.

Roads weren’t closed soon enough, a problem that can be easily traced to lack of coordination among the three governments.

As for the snow itself, there just wasn’t enough equipment – or the right type of equipment – to properly clear it or travel through it for emergency purposes. As always, certain neighborhoods waited at least a week for their side streets to be cleared.

Valiant efforts were made and social media made it more possible than ever for Buffalo to earn its “Good Neighbor” sobriquet. City, county and state officials worked around the clock.

It wasn’t enough.

Given its nature as a compilation, the county report reveals some issues with specific departments that the city and state assessments do not. Many employees did not deem themselves “essential” enough to report during the emergency. Medical facilities lacked the capacity to keep people overnight, whether they were working staff or patients who could not be transported back to their homes. Staffers had forgotten how to use the county’s disaster software system and its 858-SNOW line for residents was overwhelmed.

One key recommendation from the county report calls for better communication among the county, the city and the state Department of Transportation in road-clearing efforts. As The News’ Sandra Tan reported in her summary, “The Highways Division noted that a city public works representative was not present at the county’s Emergency Operations Center until after the blizzard passed.”

This is a concern that should be writ large across the entire spectrum of government blizzard response policy. Official policies on closures should be a joint project of state, county and city.

Coordination and communication among these three entities should be ongoing and visible in all emergencies, including a shared presence at announcements and updates. It’s not enough to be told entities are coordinating; we should see it in action.

With this in mind, it’s good news that the Erie County Snowmobile Federation is formalizing an agreement with the county’s emergency services department so that these citizen resources can be efficiently deployed when needed. Other local snowmobile groups are following suit, and Erie County is increasing its own reserves of equipment that can stand up to extreme weather.

Government should be held responsible for providing effective leadership and services in emergency situations like last December’s and these three reports are part of that accountability.

But it’s equally important for residents to do their own assessments and, when adequate preparation is beyond their means, seek the help that’s there.

Western New York was not ready, and people died. It's essential that everybody – including residents – look at these evaluations and make better plans.