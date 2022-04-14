The Editorial Board: Threatening Disney over anti-gay law, Jacobs runs a race to the bottom

Perhaps being forced to run in a new congressional district has caused Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, to wade into the national culture wars again. This time he has chosen a real Mickey Mouse issue.

Jacobs joined 16 other House Republicans this month in signing a letter to the Disney Corp.’s chief executive officer, Bob Chapek, threatening to punish the company for speaking out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act. The law, also known as the “Don’t say gay” bill, forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well in older grades if the instruction is not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate,” a vague description.

The congressional letter, whose author is Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, accuses Disney of capitulating “to far-left activists through hypocritical, woke corporate actions.”

“Disney has said it wants this law repealed,” the letter says, “even though it has broad support among Florida residents, especially parents.”

The letter points out that Disney’s copyright of Mickey Mouse has been extended by Congress several times. It is due to expire on Jan. 1, 2024, unless Congress renews it. Citing Disney’s “woke” actions and the fact that it does business in China (“kowtowing to its Communist regime”), the letter hints at letting the copyright expire. It’s extortion by government: Do what we want or else. That’s what passes for conservatism these days?

Unless Jacobs has decided to run for Congress from Palm Beach, why is he weighing in on a state bill in Florida?

The answer likely lies in redistricting. Jacobs, who represents the 27th District in Congress, will be running this year in the 24th District, which covers a largely rural stretch of land from Niagara Falls to Jefferson County.

Mario Fratto, a small businessman from Geneva, is running against Jacobs and declares himself an “America first,” pro-Trump candidate. He accuses Jacobs of having “a Democrat-light agenda.”

Primary challenges often force politicians to move further left or right. That’s a test of character and Jacobs is failing: He’s pandering about a law in another state that stigmatizes LGBTQ youngsters, who frequently are targets of bullying. It’s harmful and it’s cheap.

At least the Jacobs-signed letter did not include the word “grooming,” which is the all-purpose scare term used these days against anyone defending gay rights.

Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist, has been circulating a video of a Disney programming executive saying she was happy to be able to include gay characters in some Disney TV shows, with art imitating life.

“This isn’t programming. This is propaganda for grooming,” Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham said of the video.

Banks, the Indiana congressman, said on Ingraham’s program that Disney’s opposition to the Florida law amounts to “an attack on American democracy.”

Disney does not operate public schools. But its corporate leadership spoke out against the law after hearing concerns from many of its employees. That seems pretty democratic.

To be clear, Jacobs and his co-signers are threatening to punish Disney for speaking out against the “parental rights” bill. Remember that the next time conservatives grumble about censorship and free speech.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.