The Editorial Board: Thomas DiNapoli for comptroller

Thomas P. DiNapoli has been New York State comptroller since 2007. He should be re-elected for the benefit of taxpayers, who deserve a strong budget watchdog.

In a little over a decade, the former assemblyman from Long Island has proven to be a natural fit, with priorities ranging from fighting waste, fraud and abuse in government to pursuing officials who steal from taxpayers. Since 2011, his partnerships with law enforcement have produced more than 260 arrests and tens of millions of dollars in restitution. His audits also uncovered waste and inefficiencies and identified cost savings for state agencies, public authorities and local governments. The office also manages the state pension fund, which DiNapoli contends is one of the best-managed public pension funds in the nation. He has made oversight of school districts a priority.

Republican challenger Paul Rodriguez did not meet with the editorial board. His website touts a platform that includes real government accountability, exposing major corruption and waste, among others.

DiNapoli might argue that is exactly what his office has been doing, despite being hamstrung, at times, by the priorities of the previous governor.

When Andrew M. Cuomo took office, the comptroller’s office was removed from an oversight role for multibillion dollar centralized contracts and for certain State University of New York and City University of New York construction contracts.

The decision proved costly. Due to a lack of transparency and accountability, some folks got into big trouble. It began a push to fully restore the comptroller’s contract authority. Cuomo and DiNapoli agreed to a memorandum of understanding that partially restored that authority. It is not a complete restoration to the 100-year-old statute but it marked some progress.

This year, the Legislature overwhelmingly passed a bill to restore full contract authority to where it once was before the changes. The bill is pending before Gov. Kathy Hochul.

DiNapoli has proven his independence in maintaining the credibility of a well-run office that serves a crucial public function. He deserves to be re-elected.

