The Editorial Board: This year, it was more than just a game

It’s just a game. That’s a common – and commonly accurate – evaluation of professional sports. It doesn’t cure cancer or bring peace to the Middle East or do anything else of significance.
And, yet …
If ever a sport was more than just a game … if the game ever had actual social consequence … so it was with the Buffalo Bills in this dejected season. The team provided Western New Yorkers respite, hope and a rallying place in a time not only of pandemic, but political upheaval. It mattered that this was a team that really could have gone all the way.
It doesn’t make a difference that the Bills’ season ended Sunday at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs who were, indeed, the better team, at least on that day. (We’ll, OK, it does make a difference. It still stings, a little. Who doesn’t want to win, especially after the show this young team put on?)
But the Bills did more for this community than anyone might have reasonably hoped when the season began. First and foremost, that’s because the team was that good. But it’s also because the team was that good when Buffalo – like the rest of the country – needed a balm. The Bills brought it, to Western New Yorkers and to uncounted others around the country who were delighted/startled/slack-jawed at what this long underperforming team had accomplished.
That was part of this year’s magic. The team has mainly disappointed since its four-year run of Super Bowl appearances a quarter century ago. In the intervening years, the Bills have made playoff appearances in just seven seasons, always as a wild card and usually losing immediately.
This year, the community – including those who have moved away but who still bleed blue – needed the boost. The stresses have been off the charts. Buffalo craved something to focus on besides masks and isolation and the worst politics in memory. The Bills delivered.
Led by the talented and magnetic Josh Allen, the team charged to the conference championships – only a win from their fifth Super Bowl appearance. That they fell short was disappointing, but not like it was in previous years. The hundreds of fans who braved the early morning cold to greet the team at Buffalo Niagara International Airport made the case. They knew that what the Bills did this year was special – something for the history books.
And they know that this is a team on the rise, possessing talent that will mature and skills that will develop. It’s not too early to long for training camp to open.
Maybe by then the world will start to feel more normal. Maybe there will be enough progress against Covid-19 that fans will meet again at Bills Stadium as the team takes new aim at the championship.
In the meantime, the Bills – players, management and owners – have earned the thanks of a community they helped to make better. This year, it was more than a game.
• • •
