The Editorial Board: This year, it was more than just a game

It’s just a game. That’s a common – and commonly accurate – evaluation of professional sports. It doesn’t cure cancer or bring peace to the Middle East or do anything else of significance.

And, yet …

If ever a sport was more than just a game … if the game ever had actual social consequence … so it was with the Buffalo Bills in this dejected season. The team provided Western New Yorkers respite, hope and a rallying place in a time not only of pandemic, but political upheaval. It mattered that this was a team that really could have gone all the way.

It doesn’t make a difference that the Bills’ season ended Sunday at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs who were, indeed, the better team, at least on that day. (We’ll, OK, it does make a difference. It still stings, a little. Who doesn’t want to win, especially after the show this young team put on?)