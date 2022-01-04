The Editorial Board: Third court ruling means Senecas must make overdue casino payments

Just two years remain on the gaming compact. We have noted before that the Senecas’ strategy may be to link the back payments to negotiations over a new pact. Both New York State and the Seneca Nation profit from their relationship but the state would need to be convinced that the Senecas are trusted partners before entering into a new deal. The evidence for that is shaky.

As Niagara Falls’ Restaino points out, the payment issue needs to be cleared up soon so that negotiations on a new compact can proceed.

“If you’re going to have that conversation six months before the compact expires, it is not going to be done well. ... This chapter needs to be closed and we need to move on,” Restaino told The News.

We could not agree more. It’s up to the Senecas to do the right thing.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.