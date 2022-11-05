The Editorial Board: Think big on Kensington's possibilities

As a grand gesture, it doesn’t get much grander than this. The State Department of Transportation’s plan to build a deck over the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) between Best and East Ferry Streets has an aspirational goal: to reunite neighborhoods that have been divided ever since bulldozers and chainsaws began ripping down the trees of Humboldt Parkway in the late 50s.

The highway that resulted sliced through established communities, whose residents were once able to walk along a peaceful tree-lined median to Delaware Park and the Albright-Knox Art Museum. Plans call for a partial restoration of that connection; the proposed deck will end well short of Delaware Park, but will provide access, as Humboldt Parkway once did, to Martin Luther King Jr. Park and the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Is it ungrateful to want more? No. This effort to correct a midcentury urban planning crime that caused great harm to Buffalo’s Black residents is very welcome. Proponents hope the project will help undo some of the damage the Kensington did to the Black neighborhoods it isolated. But, as The News and many local leaders have already stated, there is much more to be done here. We hope this is just the beginning.

It’s an expensive beginning, to be sure. The decking project – which would also create a tunnel for the expressway underneath it – is expected to cost $1 billion in federal and state funds, as announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in April. An environmental review process is underway, with actual construction expected to begin sometime in 2024. The schedule is as ambitious as the price tag.

If this project is considered worthy of an investment that exceeds the state’s contribution toward a new Bills stadium (though not by much), then why shouldn’t the city residents whom it is intended to benefit get the highest benefit possible?

That benefit would obviously include the extension of the parkway restoration as far as Delaware Park in a truly historic reconnection of two iconic Olmsted masterpieces. Though it could only be a pale facsimile of the original parkway, it would provide a link Olmsted rightly felt was essential. The celebrated planner really didn’t see the sense of merely creating parks without a contextual system to frame them. He was right.

Obstacles in the way to such an extension include more than costs – the portion of the Kensington that’s not as far below grade will be more difficult to transform – but, having gone this far, plans should include the most impactful restoration possible, which means getting as far as Delaware Park.

This brings us to a second concern – really, the elephant in the room: Why aren’t the plans to transform the Kensington and the plans to transform or remove the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) being undertaken in collaboration and conjunction? The two highways are connected, both literally and in their similar roles as entities that drastically undermined Olmsted’s grand achievements in Buffalo.

Despite this, there seems to be no overlap between the two efforts.

It must also be noted that the Scajaquada effort has had far more organized public participation. Kensington removal activists, led by the Restore Our Community Coalition, have played a large role, but there have been few public meetings. In contrast, there have been two decades worth of studies and 25 meetings held by the NYS DOT since 2007 regarding the Scajaquada and the harm it has done to Delaware Park.

It would make sense to harness this energy. Anyone concerned about the Scajaquada is likely to have similar passion regarding the Kensington.

These reconsiderations of highway culture are engines of social justice. They are also vital for Buffalo’s future as a liveable urban center.

Whatever the final configuration of the Kensington project, it must aim at the highest possible good for all. And get as close as it can.

• • •

