The Editorial Board: Thin file on Achtyl demands an independent investigation

The timing of this revelation, at least, is useful in a couple of ways. Coming less than 48 hours after the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chuavin, it underscores the need for police agencies to be willing to hold their own accountable to the law. Too often, they aren’t.

It’s why Buffalo and other cities and states are adopting laws making it a duty for officers to intervene when another runs amok, as Chauvin did and, to a far lesser degree, Achtyl. Such failures carry a cost in public confidence, an essential component of successful policing.

The timing is also helpful in that it comes less than seven months before Erie County residents choose a new sheriff. With Howard not seeking a fifth term, voters will have a chance to evaluate his potential successors, perhaps to find a capable, professional, interested, demanding and honorable leader who is a role model for good policing.

Which is to say, all the things the current sheriff is not.

