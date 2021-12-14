The Editorial Board: There's no need to rush Kriner Cash's proposal on pay raises

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash must be feeling festive. He has proposed pay raises for top administrators and a few non-union employees that range from 6% to 40%.
The Buffalo school board is scheduled to consider the raises at a meeting tonight. That feels rushed. The board should postpone the decision and take time to weigh the proposed pay increases.
In this climate, when companies struggle to fill jobs and good employees are hard to find, we don’t reflexively oppose pay increases.
If someone leaves for a better paying job, it may be expensive to recruit replacements. To attract the best candidates, the school system may have to pay more, anyway. Often, the most economical option is keeping the good employees you have.
The problem with approving Cash’s proposed raises tonight: It isn’t clear that is the case here. It may be. But the board should take time to make sure.
Cash justified the raises by saying the school district’s administration and those few non-union employees spent the height of the pandemic toiling under adverse circumstances. The superintendent also highlighted several district accomplishments during his tenure, including a graduation rate that increased from 48% to 76% and settling contracts with 10 out of the 11 unions in the district.
Critics of the school system don’t believe that tells the full story. The district’s schools were mostly closed during the pandemic and were among the last in the region to reopen. And the improved graduation rate, argues Samuel Radford III, co-chair of We the Parents, happened only because students did not have to take exams.
School board members – all of them elected officials – will have to justify any big raises to taxpayers. Better to take their time, investigate thoroughly and deliberate carefully before they cast their votes.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.