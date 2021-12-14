The Editorial Board: There's no need to rush Kriner Cash's proposal on pay raises

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash must be feeling festive. He has proposed pay raises for top administrators and a few non-union employees that range from 6% to 40%.

The Buffalo school board is scheduled to consider the raises at a meeting tonight. That feels rushed. The board should postpone the decision and take time to weigh the proposed pay increases.

In this climate, when companies struggle to fill jobs and good employees are hard to find, we don’t reflexively oppose pay increases.

If someone leaves for a better paying job, it may be expensive to recruit replacements. To attract the best candidates, the school system may have to pay more, anyway. Often, the most economical option is keeping the good employees you have.

The problem with approving Cash’s proposed raises tonight: It isn’t clear that is the case here. It may be. But the board should take time to make sure.