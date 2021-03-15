The Editorial Board: There’s more to legalizing marijuana than dividing up the revenue pie

America has come a long way since former first lady Nancy Reagan’s “just say no” campaign against drug use. Addictions are still ruining lives, but our society is better able to draw distinctions between the potential harms and addictiveness of various substances.
Marijuana is not the same as opioids or methamphetamine. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have said yes to legalizing adult-use cannabis. New York is poised to become the 16th, a process that will take time. Setting up the state’s cannabis infrastructure properly demands just as much attention as passing the law. There is a lot of room for error.
Republican opposition in the State Senate was an obstacle to pot legalization before the 2018 elections, which put Democrats in control of the chamber. And the fact that it has taken several years for the state to study the issue is not a bad thing. We have said before that legalization seems inevitable; New Jersey is setting up its pot program now after voters gave approval in November. Canada legalized weed in 2018.
However, there is no denying the fact that cannabis consumption can lead to marijuana use disorder, often associated with dependence on the drug. The economic and social costs can’t be ignored, something we know too well from the over-consumption of alcohol. That’s why influential groups like the New York Parent Teacher Association oppose legalization.
Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, told The News last week that she expects a deal on legalized cannabis soon, a bill that will stand outside the state budget process.
Peoples-Stokes has been a driving force in the legalization effort. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed putting $100 million toward a social equity fund “to correct past harms by investing in areas that have disproportionately been impacted by the war on drugs.” Peoples-Stokes and other advocates want to see more money for the harmed communities and assurances that minority-owned cannabis businesses will be well-represented.
There must also be money set aside for educating the public on the dangers of driving under the influence. Raising new state revenues from legalized pot must not come at the expense of more carnage on the highways.
The racial disparities in enforcement of drug laws represent the strongest argument for legalizing adult-use cannabis. In the past five decades, far more people of color have been arrested for marijuana possession than whites, even though they use cannabis at about the same rate.
Some states and localities have chosen decriminalization, with small fines for possession. That can have the unintended consequence of creating more demand for marijuana that black-market vendors are happy to supply, sometimes with an inferior or dangerous product.
It will presumably take a year or two for New York State to set up its oversight structure for legalized cannabis sales. A regulated market can give consumers a safer supply while delivering to the state an estimated $350 million per year once the program is established. A challenge is for Albany to avoid setting the tax rates so high that they drive consumers to other states or, worse, to black markets.
Pot smokers are going to smoke; the cash they pay out should be enriching the state, instead of other governments or criminal enterprises. And there are better uses for the time and money that law enforcement officers spend chasing low-level users.
There are no easy answers as New York pursues this change, but like it or not, the state is likely to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. If it’s done right, the benefits can outweigh the costs.
