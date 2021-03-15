The Editorial Board: There’s more to legalizing marijuana than dividing up the revenue pie

America has come a long way since former first lady Nancy Reagan’s “just say no” campaign against drug use. Addictions are still ruining lives, but our society is better able to draw distinctions between the potential harms and addictiveness of various substances.

Marijuana is not the same as opioids or methamphetamine. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have said yes to legalizing adult-use cannabis. New York is poised to become the 16th, a process that will take time. Setting up the state’s cannabis infrastructure properly demands just as much attention as passing the law. There is a lot of room for error.

Republican opposition in the State Senate was an obstacle to pot legalization before the 2018 elections, which put Democrats in control of the chamber. And the fact that it has taken several years for the state to study the issue is not a bad thing. We have said before that legalization seems inevitable; New Jersey is setting up its pot program now after voters gave approval in November. Canada legalized weed in 2018.