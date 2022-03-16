The Editorial Board: There a feast for basketball fans in downtown Buffalo

Is it madness that good seats are still available for NCAA Tournament men’s basketball games in Buffalo? There are sane reasons, but anyone with a passing interest in college basketball should avail themselves of the chance to see the sport’s marquee event in our hometown.

Tickets for Thursday's afternoon session started at $24 on some ticket resale sites as of Wednesday. The winners from today’s four games will meet in two games on Saturday. The Saturday tickets are more expensive now, but bargains might be found after fans of teams that lose Thursday decide to leave town and sell their Saturday seats.

A report in Wednesday’s News cited various theories on why the games have not sold out. The high price of gasoline may be keeping fans of some faraway teams from making the trip. Covid-19 remains a concern for many people who don’t yet want to brave crowded arenas. KeyBank Center lifted mask and vaccine requirements two weeks ago, but rising cases in other countries make one wonder whether the pandemic will ever reach a finish line.