The Editorial Board: There a feast for basketball fans in downtown Buffalo

Is it madness that good seats are still available for NCAA Tournament men’s basketball games in Buffalo? There are sane reasons, but anyone with a passing interest in college basketball should avail themselves of the chance to see the sport’s marquee event in our hometown.
Tickets for Thursday's afternoon session started at $24 on some ticket resale sites as of Wednesday. The winners from today’s four games will meet in two games on Saturday. The Saturday tickets are more expensive now, but bargains might be found after fans of teams that lose Thursday decide to leave town and sell their Saturday seats.
A report in Wednesday’s News cited various theories on why the games have not sold out. The high price of gasoline may be keeping fans of some faraway teams from making the trip. Covid-19 remains a concern for many people who don’t yet want to brave crowded arenas. KeyBank Center lifted mask and vaccine requirements two weeks ago, but rising cases in other countries make one wonder whether the pandemic will ever reach a finish line.
Buffalo’s field does not include any of the game’s top marquee programs, such as Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky or Villanova. Syracuse did not make the tournament at all. Still, four of the teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25: Providence (No. 13), Iowa (16), Arkansas (17) and Connecticut (21).
It’s always a disappointment when none of the Big 4 men’s teams make the tournament, but the University at Buffalo women did their part and will take on powerhouse Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.
There are always Cinderella men’s teams who defeat favored opponents at the Big Dance. The unpredictable nature of the single-elimination tournament makes it the second-biggest gambling event of the year, after the Super Bowl. That includes the bracket contests that have been around since long before sports betting was legalized in New York State. According to the American Gaming Association, about 45 million Americans will bet some $3.1 billion on the tournament and an estimated 36.5 million will put down a wager in a bracket or office pool.
Connecticut men’s coach Danny Hurley is the younger brother of former UB coach Bobby Hurley, who left to coach at Arizona State. We won’t hold that against him since Bobby Hurley’s Bulls made the 2015 NCAA Tournament.
Downtown Buffalo will have a distinctly big-league feel Thursday, with four NCAA games, a hockey tournament at RiverWorks and the St. Patrick’s Day revelers who like to celebrate in local establishments with adult beverages, a rehearsal for this weekend’s two parades in honor of the Feast of St. Patrick.
A feast for the senses awaits basketball fans in Buffalo. Don’t miss it.
• • •
