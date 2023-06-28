They can’t get there from here. Wildlife need to roam – for food, for breeding, for survival – but increasingly local animal species are marooned on small islands of natural habitat and surrounded by manmade barriers, barriers they must invade in order to live. Western New York residents have gotten used to sharing their outdoor spaces with deer, rabbits, even wild turkeys, but when there are reports of bears roaming in Lancaster backyards, the urgency of this crisis comes – quite literally – home.

The Western New York Land Conservancy has an ambitious plan to protect wildlife habitat and possibly help save biodiversity in the process. It’s called the Western New York Wildway and it deserves everyone’s support.

In the words of E. O. Wilson, Harvard biologist and eminent conservationist: “We need wildlife corridors, connected regions through which species can roam and interact.” Tony Hiss, author of “Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth,” agrees. Both Wilson and Hiss call for setting aside one-half of the world’s lands and seas to protect 85% of world ecosystems and species from extinction.

Hiss, who was in Buffalo recently to give a talk at a Conservancy fundraiser, applauds its Wildway plan as “... a way of protecting a really sizeable chunk of very important and beautiful and extremely biodiverse forest that is largely intact in the southern part of Western New York.”

The Wildway aims to create wildlife corridors across the region, encompassing 1.1 million acres. This protected land will become part of the Eastern Wildway, which runs from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing plants and animals to migrate across North America as they once did, and move to new homes as climate changes. In Western New York, the Wildway would cut a swath starting in the Allegheny Mountains at the Pennsylvania border, then moving northward – spreading out slightly – and finally ending up near Lake Ontario, in existing preserves such as the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. Big areas of protected land at least 4,000 acres in size – like Iroquois and Allegheny – would be known as “core areas.” They’d be joined by “linkages” – smaller strips of forest or undeveloped waterways that would enable undisturbed travel between larger preserves.

Western New York is lucky. Belying a Rust Belt moniker that doesn’t really fit anymore, the region is studded with undisturbed forests and wetlands that have been set aside from development. This is what makes a Wildway possible.

We’re also lucky to have the Western New York Land Conservancy, which has the knowledge and the fundraising capabilities to string these preserved areas together in a way that allows human habitat and wildlife habitat to thrive side-by-side.

The world is losing its species at the rate of 10,000 per year. While most of these losses exist at the microscopic level, life on this planet – including human life – is unsustainable without the biodiversity that interdependent species provide.

A dire situation has been brought about by a combination of human-created climate change, disappearing habitat and lack of attention to conservation.

It’s a situation that needs a healthy infusion of hope.

