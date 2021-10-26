The Editorial Board: The way to avoid vaccine mandates is for more Americans to get vaccinated

Still, vaccine mandates are nothing new. As commander of the Continental Army, Gen. George Washington ordered vaccinations for troops that had not already survived a smallpox infection. During World War II, the military mandated vaccinations for many diseases, including typhoid, yellow fever and tetanus. Childhood vaccinations are mandated to ward against measles, mumps and other dangerous diseases. Polio, a scourge until the 1950s, is all but forgotten because of mandated vaccinations.

And yet, DiPietro and others, including “conservative” media, carry on as though this were something new; that protecting the nation against a virulent pathogen counts as “evil.” They are either ignorant, themselves, or playing to the fears of their audiences.

Perhaps most shocking is the failure to recognize the hypocrisy of the vaccine resisters. A Moog manager serving as a spokesman for the walkout insisted that the action was in defense of the company, a federal contractor being required to demand the vaccination of its workers.

“We are not here to fight against Moog,” Matt Schieber told the crowd. “We are here to fight on behalf of Moog. After all, we are all in this together.”