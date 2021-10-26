The Editorial Board: The way to avoid vaccine mandates is for more Americans to get vaccinated

In one of the idiocies of modern American life, partisan politics infects even matters of public health. Thus, not only did some workers at Elma’s Moog plant walk out over a pending vaccination mandate, but right-wing politicians and others worked to amplify an idea whose consequence would be to guarantee that Covid-19 will continue to spread, that it will mutate into forms that could be more dangerous and that the American death count will soar beyond the 738,000 already lost.
Speakers at the three-hour walkout insisted they weren’t anti-vaccine, just anti-mandate. Fine. So get the vaccine. If the country could get to 90% of residents fully vaccinated, according to the latest estimates, we would achieve herd immunity and mandates wouldn’t be needed. Done.
But you have to pick one. You can’t have it both ways.
Assemblyman David DiPietro, R-East Aurora, seems not to understand that. He egged on Monday’s protesters with demagogic hyperbole about “evil” while ignoring the evil of misinformation about vaccinations that are safe and effective and which would allow workers at Moog and every other company around the country to return to a normal life. And not to get sick and die.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, was at least more temperate, opposing mandates but encouraging vaccinations and pushing to educate the holdouts.
Still, vaccine mandates are nothing new. As commander of the Continental Army, Gen. George Washington ordered vaccinations for troops that had not already survived a smallpox infection. During World War II, the military mandated vaccinations for many diseases, including typhoid, yellow fever and tetanus. Childhood vaccinations are mandated to ward against measles, mumps and other dangerous diseases. Polio, a scourge until the 1950s, is all but forgotten because of mandated vaccinations.
And yet, DiPietro and others, including “conservative” media, carry on as though this were something new; that protecting the nation against a virulent pathogen counts as “evil.” They are either ignorant, themselves, or playing to the fears of their audiences.
Perhaps most shocking is the failure to recognize the hypocrisy of the vaccine resisters. A Moog manager serving as a spokesman for the walkout insisted that the action was in defense of the company, a federal contractor being required to demand the vaccination of its workers.
“We are not here to fight against Moog,” Matt Schieber told the crowd. “We are here to fight on behalf of Moog. After all, we are all in this together.”
Yes, exactly. We are all in this together. If unvaccinated people were a threat only to themselves, the country might appropriately say, OK, it’s your health; just make sure your life insurance is paid up.
But they’re not. These make-believe patriots are also a threat to their families, their friends, their communities, their employers, the national economy and the country’s safety and security.
They would be less of a threat if more people were vaccinated, but the resisters are, themselves, putting that goal out of reach. There’s a word for that.
