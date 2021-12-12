The Editorial Board: The time is ripe to transform Falls water treatment plant

Ensuring that Niagara Falls’ water treatment plant never again spews forth smelly, black gunk into the waters for all the world to observe, as happened in July 2017, requires dedicated funding and the political will to take care of this mess once and for all.
Fortunately, both currently exist.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino supports converting the sewer plant from a carbon-based filtration system to biological treatment of waste.
Changing the plant, which opened in 1977, is expensive. A recent study estimated the cost of conversion at $200 million to $240 million. Usually, such supersized estimates would kill the project before it gets started – but for the recently passed federal infrastructure law. Restaino, in addition to the Niagara County Legislature, Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the Buffalo and Niagara County Building and Construction Trades Council, are in agreement. They wrote to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer in support of funding the sewer plant. The City Council of Niagara Falls, Ont., passed a resolution of support. The image of Restaino and Mayor James Diodati holding a symbolic meeting on the Rainbow Bridge to promote the project offers the sort of binational partnership not seen since pre-Covid, border-closing days.
Federal money is available and the Niagara Falls sewer plant should be the perfect place to spend a chunk of those dollars. If this were just any sewer treatment plant malfunctioning in this manner, elected officials would want to pay attention. This is even worse. It is Niagara Falls. When the black, gooey mess discharged from the sewer tunnel in the lower Niagara River – and near the Maid of the Mist dock – the incident made international headlines. It cannot happen again.
Rep. Brian Higgins, who represents Niagara Falls, has a strong track record of finding money for big-ticket projects. Here’s hoping Schumer and Higgins work their magic.