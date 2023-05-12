For evidence of the sickness within American society, look no further than the changes New York State legislators made in last year’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Among the reason lawmakers revised that important measure was the demand of pastors to be able to pack heat in the pulpit.

Imagine that as a public issue even just 25 years ago. But today, as mass shootings kill with a desperate regularity, the worry is inevitable, especially soft public targets like schools and, yes, churches. Pastors who want the right to carry guns in holy places aren’t the sickness, they are a dismal symptom of a nation that has lost its way. What other conclusion is possible when politicians, courts, advocates and others ignore the national will – driven by rivers of spilled blood – in the name of the most fuzzy and indecipherable of the amendments to the Constitution?

It's unconscionable that military-style weapons are readily available to just about anyone who wants one. Given that they are, though, it’s inconceivable that obvious safeguards such as background checks, age restrictions and thoughtful “red flag” laws are controversial. Yet, here we are: In one of the states where residents are least likely to be shot, men of the cloth feel the need to be ready to kill.

The issue most recently arose when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a century-old law regulating where concealed weapons could be carried. In response to that preposterous decision, New York updated its law which, predictably, has been challenged – including by pastors. Thus, as part of the state budget, legislators cleared the way to allow “persons responsible for security” to carry guns in places of worship. Less controversially, they also narrowed in the Catskill and Adirondack parks to public areas, not privately held land.

Plainly, gun violence can occur anywhere. Buffalo saw some of the worst of it a year ago Sunday. But when it becomes reasonable to believe that grocery stores, schools and even churches are not reliably safe, something fundamental has gone awry. A sickness is on the loose. Issues such as mental health and broken families may count as part of the illness, but that doesn’t explain why gun violence in this country is so much worse than in any other. It’s guns and money.

The Bible warns against love of money, a caution goes to the heart of the official devotion to guns. There’s a lot of it to be made, by the firearms industry and by the politicians who take its money. We’re in a bad place and an armed pastor isn’t likely to make much of a difference.

• • •

