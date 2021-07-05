The Editorial Board: The shuttered and decaying Voelker’s Bowling Center doesn’t need preserving

Some things are worth saving. Others can go away. Among the latter is Voelker’s Bowling Center in North Buffalo. Even the owner, Krista Voelker, believes the building should go.
It’s too bad that presevationists do not agree, but forcing her to maintain it amounts to an unfunded – and unjustifiable – mandate.
Voelker filed plans earlier this year to raze the structure at 680-686 Amherst St., along with three other buildings at 666 and 668 Amherst St., and a house around the corner at 1634 Elmwood Ave. Preservationists have blocked those plans based on thin evidence that anything is left to preserve.
Designation as a local landmark means no alterations are allowed.
Here is the bowling alley backstory: Earlier this year, the Preservation Board prevented Voelker from tearing down the building for future development. The board now wants to permanently protect the building from any potential destruction, citing its historic significance. It is a 124-year-old structure that was once a hotel before becoming a bowling alley.
The structure has been owned or operated by the Voelker family since 1896. It once hosted the Hotel Elmwood at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street.
Even the bowling alley has not seen bowlers for years. It used to feature a restaurant and bar. Voelker operated it after her father, Glenn D. Voelker, retired in 2008. The business shut down permanently in May. The equipment has been removed and Voelker said she gave up her liquor license and city licenses.
And there is the decay. Voelker said the front door is 120 years old but the building itself is “falling down.” Who will step in and secure the building and then rehabilitate it? And, at what cost?
Because Voelker objects to the restrictions, the city panel is putting off the decision. It is interested in receiving more community input before making a recommendation to the Common Council.
Meanwhile, Voelker has given city officials and the community much to consider. She said that the building has been broken into twice in the last month and had hosted a squatter during the pandemic.
Voelker wants to leave the land open for green space. City rules require any applicant for demolition to first submit redevelopment plans. The Preservation Board recommended a denial of the demolition application in April. Instead, the Preservation Board referred the property to its Landmarks Subcommittee for consideration and action.
Preserving this building would only mean leaving a 30,000-square-foot behemoth that would quickly transform from a preservationist-favored structure to nuisance property. The city would then have a much bigger problem to solve.
