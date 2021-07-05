The Editorial Board: The shuttered and decaying Voelker’s Bowling Center doesn’t need preserving

And there is the decay. Voelker said the front door is 120 years old but the building itself is “falling down.” Who will step in and secure the building and then rehabilitate it? And, at what cost?

Because Voelker objects to the restrictions, the city panel is putting off the decision. It is interested in receiving more community input before making a recommendation to the Common Council.

Meanwhile, Voelker has given city officials and the community much to consider. She said that the building has been broken into twice in the last month and had hosted a squatter during the pandemic.

Voelker wants to leave the land open for green space. City rules require any applicant for demolition to first submit redevelopment plans. The Preservation Board recommended a denial of the demolition application in April. Instead, the Preservation Board referred the property to its Landmarks Subcommittee for consideration and action.

Preserving this building would only mean leaving a 30,000-square-foot behemoth that would quickly transform from a preservationist-favored structure to nuisance property. The city would then have a much bigger problem to solve.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.