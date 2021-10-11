The Editorial Board: The 'sanctuary' trap: Painting a political target on ideas that deserve to be considered

Along with death and taxes, consider insider jargon as a human inevitability. We all love the idea of belonging and our code words help to set us apart and even convince us of our own brilliance.

Sometimes, though, jargon gets in the way of communication and when the subject encompasses big ideas – such as the best role for police – the lack of clarity carries a high cost.

Thus, for example, “defunding the police” misstates the effort to let police focus their attention where it does the most public good while diverting some share of its money to organizations better suited to tasks such as mental health crises.

The jargon promotes misunderstanding and allows critics to wield it as a club against advocates whose point is at least worth debating. Many Democrats believe its promiscuous use last year contributed to the party’s weak performance in the 2020 congressional elections.

Which brings us to the problem of “sanctuary cities,” yet another jargon-based missed opportunity from the political left. The subject came up this week as India Walton, the Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor, tossed out the gibberish phrase in calling for police and other city officials to refuse to cooperate with federal investigations of undocumented residents in Buffalo.