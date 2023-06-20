With more than 50 railroad bridges in Buffalo and a total of 546 in the Western New York region, residents are justified in their concern about the safety of these structures, many of which look like they are deteriorating.

Mud, debris and sidewalks in poor repair underneath these bridges also need to be addressed.

That will be a joint effort. It will take action from CSX, which owns most of Buffalo’s railway bridges; the city of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works, which maintains sidewalks and can hold CSX accountable for its local bridges; and from residents themselves, who should report problems and help prevent the spaces under bridges from becoming refuse dumps.

Some of the work must be done in Washington. In yet another example of his advocacy for the region, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has contacted the Federal Railroad Administration requesting an independent investigation of a South Buffalo railway bridge, which spans the Buffalo River and is considered by many to be in particularly bad shape.

Unfortunately – and unbelievably – the FRA has only four inspectors with which to provide oversight for the entire country. Even after two 30-ton pieces of concrete collapsed from the sidewall of a railroad bridge in Syracuse in July 2018, Schumer’s efforts to increase the number of inspectors to 12 failed in Congress.

This type of infrastructure is too often taken for granted – that is, until it fails, causing major damage, injuries or even loss of life. The question becomes how much a seemingly deteriorating appearance truly indicates a structural problem. According to CSX, it exceeds “regulatory and legal mandates” when it comes to the structural soundness of its bridges and has provided its annual letter to New York State certifying that in 2022 all of its bridges in the state had been inspected. And on its website, the Association of American Railroads, an industry trade group, says “ ... it is important to know that cosmetic appearance of a railroad bridge rarely has anything to do with its structural integrity.”

But here’s what South Buffalo resident Richard Hyde and others have seen on bridges in South and East Buffalo: thick layers of rust on steel stanchions; cracked and crumbling concrete; and stone walls oozing water and dirt through missing mortar joints.

Given the unthinkable possibility of freight cars – which may be carrying loads of lethal chemicals – falling into the Buffalo River or a city street if a railway bridge collapses, isn’t it better to err on the side of safety?

We don’t know the final harm done by the Feb. 3 freight rail disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment resulted in a controlled burn of cancer-causing chemicals, sending plumes of black smoke into the community. The damaging effects on human health from accidents such as this often take years to fully emerge.

Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton is making a list of Buffalo railway bridges in seemingly bad condition and plans to contact CSX when it is completed.

Good.

As for the neglected and often-dangerous areas beneath some of these bridges, whether the damage is from crumbling bridges or lack of upkeep, this is clearly another priority for Marton’s department to address. Quickly.

