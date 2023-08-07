Sometimes, that “perfect fit for the job” is the person filling in.

The Buffalo Zoo board found out as much when searching for the ideal candidate to lead the beloved institution.

Lisa Smith, “interim” since last September, beat out an extensive field of candidates from across the nation. She was the right fit for the job, not just because she’d held it (temporarily, at least) following the resignation of Norah Fletchall, who had served five years. Donna Fernandes previously served from 2000 to 2017.

Smith is the zoo’s third leader in the last 23 years. Her background and credentials, as a 27-year professional who came to the Buffalo Zoo in May 2018, made her an obvious choice.

She was named chief zoological officer in 2021 and placed in charge of several initiatives. Significant among them was implementing the zoo’s strategic and master plans.

In addition, she oversaw animal care and raised money for future projects, which include a new outdoor gorilla exhibit.

Her resume is impressive: She started in 1995 in Crescent City, Calif., at what is now Ocean World, then moved to the Santa Barbara Zoo, also in California, and then to Cleveland, Atlanta, Sioux Falls, S.D., and then onto Buffalo.

Along the way, Smith compiled an impressive record, sparked by an interest while working on a college project at the Cleveland zoo in 1992 when she experienced a “close-up, behind-the-scenes look at a white rhinoceros.” She is an expert on eastern black rhinoceros.

Buffalo has had the benefit of Fernandes’ long (only slightly interrupted) tenure, in which the zoo built or updated 12 enclosures at a cost of $56 million, ranging from Rainforest Falls to Arctic Edge and Sea Otter Cove.

Fletchall tackled deferred infrastructure needs. That included a building assessment on the 23.5-acre grounds commissioned in 2020. The assessment found significant problems, including decades-old roofs, heating and air-circulation systems in poor condition and plumbing problems gone untended.

Having been interim president for nearly a year, Smith has been able to hatch her own plans. They include structural improvements using government funds for some of the city-owned zoo’s historic buildings. She intends to address life support structures for sea lions, polar bears and other animals. A pervious, brick-like pavement will soon be added to the zoo entrance.

And the next “big project,” will be an improved gorilla habitat, built in a different location.

The Buffalo Zoo demands expert, forward-thinking leadership.

Smith proved to be the perfect fit.

