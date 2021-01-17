The Editorial Board: The quest continues to realize King's dream

America has turned the page on another year and, fittingly, celebrates the birth of heroes who helped build and bridge this nation.
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 92 on Jan. 15. The nation celebrates King on Monday. His influence during the civil rights movement and focus on peaceful demonstration has long stood as a hallmark of justice and equality.
King personified the struggle in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. He touted nonviolence and civil disobedience.
His words, from the “Letter from Birmingham Jail” to the 1963 March on Washington, inspired countless people of all backgrounds across the globe.
What would King make of this civil unrest that has gripped this nation since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police? Or the killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville, Ky., police? Or by the deaths at the hands of police of so many others? Eric Garner. Tamir Rice. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. There have been other deaths, some well-known, some that never made national headlines.
The atrocities visited upon Black Americans are nothing new. From the time of enslavement through the Great Migration of 1916-1970, when 6 million African Americans from the rural South moved to the Northeast, Midwest and West, being Black in America has come at a cost. It is one that is finally being acknowledged by corporate America recognizing and rectifying barriers to economic achievement created by lending and hiring practices.
It is an acknowledgement that where Black Americans were allowed to live and not live made a lifelong difference. It is an acknowledgement that these real and imaginary fences determined educational outcomes. Still do.
The resulting poverty and exclusion and barriers and health disparities were laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the most recent catalyst for change came after a Minneapolis police officer sat on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds. His killing cast a shadow around the world and forced to the surface the aggressions and microaggressions that had been absorbed for generations. It all came boiling over into global marches and protests. As they did during the civil rights era, many white people marched for Black Lives Matter.
Some things have changed. Confederate statues were removed in all parts of the South – Richmond, Va., Charleston, S.C., Norfolk, Va., Louisville, Ky., and Birmingham, Ala., to name just a few. The Christopher Columbus statue on Buffalo’s West Side was removed.
Fifty-two years after King’s death, some still fight the change he sought. On Jan. 6, rioters carrying Confederate flags stormed the U.S. Capitol. They scarred the nation and shocked the world. What they did not do is stop democracy.
“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable,” King said. “Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”