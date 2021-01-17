The Editorial Board: The quest continues to realize King's dream

America has turned the page on another year and, fittingly, celebrates the birth of heroes who helped build and bridge this nation.

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 92 on Jan. 15. The nation celebrates King on Monday. His influence during the civil rights movement and focus on peaceful demonstration has long stood as a hallmark of justice and equality.

King personified the struggle in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. He touted nonviolence and civil disobedience.

His words, from the “Letter from Birmingham Jail” to the 1963 March on Washington, inspired countless people of all backgrounds across the globe.

What would King make of this civil unrest that has gripped this nation since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police? Or the killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville, Ky., police? Or by the deaths at the hands of police of so many others? Eric Garner. Tamir Rice. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. There have been other deaths, some well-known, some that never made national headlines.