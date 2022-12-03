The Editorial Board: The public has every right to know how State Police discipline its members

If there is an especially alarming aspect to The Buffalo News’ report on how New York State Police handle internal discipline, it’s less in the records this newspaper was ultimately able to obtain than it is in the refusal of the agency to provide them and the hyperbolic response to their publication by a Troopers union. Both betray a worrisome misunderstanding of a police agency’s role in serving the public.

Start with this: Because police are responsible for enforcing the law, they should also accept that they have an acute need to obey it, themselves. As the troopers’ discipline records show, not all of them buy that idea. And, as the State Police brass’s refusal to release these records show, the agency sees itself as above such mundane concerns. It’s not.

Police disciplinary records were once secret – beyond the view of the public which builds every barracks, buys every gun and backstops each paycheck. That changed in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, when Albany repealed the measure that kept those secrets.

Around Western New York, other police agencies have complied with Freedom of Information Law requests for similar records – some, it’s fair to say, more willingly than others – but State Police simply refused. It’s too difficult to obey this law, officials explained to News reporters.

So they didn’t.

Instead, reporters Matt Spina and Charlie Specht acquired disciplinary letters that had been provided to the Genesee County District Attorney’s Office, which needs those records to provide to defense lawyers. That office complied with the law, to the public distress of two State Police unions.

In Sunday’s News story, the New York State Police Investigators Association criticized the release of the information, saying “We do not and will not support sharing personal information with the public that is not relevant to any criminal proceeding.” It contended, without offering an explanation, that their publication would further undermine the relationship between law enforcement and the public “and may even encourage more anti-police violence.”

So, police misconduct doesn’t hurt relations with the public, but informing the public of that misconduct does. It’s an old excuse.

For a more enlightened view, consider the response of Thomas A. Beilein, a former sheriff of Niagara County and later the chairman of the State Commission of Correction. He supports public access to the information. “It instills trust in the administration that the cases are not covered up, and that I can trust that my police department is doing the right thing,” he said.

More troubling than the investigators’ comment was the shrill response of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, which said it “condemns the recent so-called reporting by local media outlets gossiping about the disciplinary records of New York State Troopers.”

While its statement acknowledged “the need for transparency in law enforcement,” it then said that for news media to provide that transparency – and only after overcoming the obstacles thrown up by State Police – “casts a shadow upon legitimate journalism.”

Here’s some of the information the Troopers union criticized. Sunday’s News story reported that:

• A trooper was suspended for 30 days after his superiors apparently concluded he purposely stepped on the eyeglasses of a suspected drunk driver. The same trooper's supervisors also found that he had misplaced a suspect’s knife, failed to secure evidence during a traffic stop and failed to follow protocol regarding strip searches.

“Your conduct as described above is troubling and demonstrated a lack of judgment on your part,” former State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen wrote in a suspension letter.

That’s not gossip. That’s a report of intolerable misconduct by an individual who carries a gun and is entitled to deprive other citizens of their liberty. Why shouldn’t taxpayers know about that?

• A trooper interfered with the criminal investigation of another trooper by saying in a text message that witnesses did not have to sign their depositions, according to a letter of censure. That’s gossip?

• A trooper handed a loaded revolver to a defendant in the Olean barracks in 2017 so it could be unloaded. The gun went off and the trooper failed to report the incident. He was suspended for 30 days.

• A trooper who was charged with DWI refused a field sobriety test and a chemical test and initially denied he had been drinking. He later admitted “consuming numerous alcoholic beverages” over nine hours. He was suspended for 90 days. Here’s a question: What would have happened to the average citizen?

• Another Trooper was suspended for 60 days and returned to probationary status after an off-duty car crash in which he ran into a State Police vehicle. He was charged with DWI.

None of the troopers lost his job – even those who interfered in investigations or refused a DWI test or crushed a suspect’s glasses. Agree or disagree with the disciplinary restraint, the public is entitled to the information. New York State Police isn’t a secret society.

We agree with acting State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli who said in a written statement that the public needs to understand that ”just like everyone else, our members are human and make mistakes” and that many of those who are disciplined “go on to have exemplary careers.” Second chances are important in life. But so are consequences and, in the case of public servants, transparency. That’s not inconsistent with respect for the critical, sometimes dangerous work that State Police perform.

As Beilein said, openness encourages trust. It’s secrecy that breeds suspicion.

