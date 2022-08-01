The Editorial Board: The public deserves transparency on why Michalek’s sentence was put on hold

A judge who’s caught accepting bribes should expect serious legal consequences. After all, as Acting State Supreme Court Justice Donald F. Cerio Jr. stated before sentencing former State Supreme Court Justice John A. Michalek, “This black robe means something.”

Michalek pleaded guilty in 2016 to felony charges of bribery and filing a false instrument. He had accepted Sabres tickets, promises of job assistance for relatives and more from tarnished political operative Steve Pigeon, in return for information on pending lawsuits. Pigeon admitted to bribing Michalek in 2018; the former Erie County Democratic Party chair has also admitted making an illegal political donation in 2014 to then Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Michalek’s sentencing has followed a strange trajectory. First of all, it was considerably delayed. Michalek resigned from the bench six years ago after pleading guilty to bribery. The long period between conviction and sentencing is likely connected with a similar wait for resolution on Pigeon’s case. Speculation is that both delays stem from Pigeon’s cooperation with authorities in regard to wider political corruption investigations.

Finally, on Thursday, Cerio sentenced Michalek to 364 days in jail for the third-degree bribery conviction, to be followed by four months for the false instrument conviction. Then, after Michalek was led out of the courtroom and the judge left the bench, something happened.

There was a discussion in chambers between the Cerio, the judge; Assistant Attorney General Michael Smith, the prosecutor; and Michalek’s attorney, Carrie H. Cohen, who had an application for the judge to consider. When that discussion was over, the judge delayed Michalek’s incarceration, saying he would remain free on bail until Sept. 9, at which time an “alternative to incarceration” might be considered. Vague references to medications and a medical situation were made.

It now appears that Michalek may not spend any time behind bars. It is also possible that the former judge, now 71, may have a medical situation that requires special dispensation, but the abrupt about-face during his sentencing didn’t shed much light on it and adds another delay to a series of delays that have been equally shrouded in mystery.

In addition to his remark about the black robe, Cerio stated that Michalek “violated the trust of the public.” We agree. We also think that, given the felony convictions, which no one disputes, the public is owed some explanation for this lengthy – and continuing – deferment of justice. If there are good reasons why this sentence can’t be carried out, given the amount of time it took to even arrive at a sentence, let’s hear them.

