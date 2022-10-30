The Editorial Board: The public deserves transparency from Garcia in kicking of inmate

If nothing wrong happened, there should be no problem with releasing the video. It’s that simple – especially when the internal report has already been shared.

But no. In a disappointing failure by recently elected Sheriff John Garcia to provide information that’s necessary for public transparency, The News has been forced to resort to a lawsuit to gain access to body camera footage of Corrections Officer Daniel Piwowarczyk kicking a handcuffed inmate in, or near, his head.

It should be noted that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office also initially denied The News’ request, under New York’s Freedom of Information Law, for the written internal report on this incident. It relented only after the newspaper appealed that equally disappointing decision.

Freedom of Information (FOI) requests and lawsuits are increasingly the only way to get critical information that the public needs in order to determine whether government officials, including police officers, are acting in the public’s best interests. It’s a disgrace and it shouldn’t be necessary.

The Sheriff’s Office is citing privacy as the reason not to release, with no apparent justification for doing so.

In this case, during a Feb. 23 incident at the Alden jail, Piwowarczyk was among a group of officers attempting to subdue handcuffed inmate Nathaniel Oyoyo, who had been caught with a homemade weapon. Piwowarczyk said the inmate had spit on him, but also claimed that his boot struck the inmate’s upper right shoulder, not his head. The Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigation team exonerated Piwowarczyk and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, which saw the footage, chose not to prosecute, saying it could not find a crime had been committed. Sheriff’s Office rules allow the use of force to prevent injury to others.

All well and good – but in that case, there’s no reason to suppress the video.

Given the unfortunate history under his predecessor of jail incidents where inmates were either harmed by officers or harmed themselves – sometimes fatally – we’d think Garcia would want to release exonerating evidence to the public, in order to provide reassurance that the bad old days at Erie County lockups are gone for good.

It’s also troubling that the new Office of Professional Standards that investigates possible wrongdoing by officers – and was instituted by Garcia – is led by Timothy Donovan, an official from the Sheriff’s Office union, which provided key support to Garcia during his Republican primary.

Finally, New York open government laws are being flagrantly abused by this and other refusals by other governmental entities to respond to Freedom of Information requests in a timely manner. The News should not have to initiate a lawsuit.

The Sheriff’s Office can put an end to this now by releasing the video.

• • •

