Start with this: Summer isn’t over, as this week’s forecast makes clear. In a part of the country where, unlike spring, the season’s arrival tends to be punctual, we are unwilling to let go of its pleasures a minute before the calendar requires it.

Nevertheless, and recognizing the tendency of too many to associate Labor Day with summer’s end, we’ll take a moment to observe: Hasn’t it been glorious?

Glorious as in normal. We had some days where temperatures reached the lower 90s and a few more where air conditioners got a gentle workout – nothing unusual. But in a year where other parts of the country suffered – and still suffer – from extreme weather, here in Western New York we’ve been graced with the kind of summer others only dream about. From start to (almost) finish, it’s been shorts and sandals and sleeping with the windows open.

Indeed, our summer has offered no clue to the ferocity with which the sun has punished other parts of the country. While we have basked in the beneficences of a lovely season, in the South, the Midwest and the West, conditions have been brutal. Wildfires, tornadoes, hailstorms, hurricanes and floods have been the story and, in many cases, worse than might have occurred only a decade or two ago. The main player, though, has been barbarous, unrelenting heat. It’s still the story.

All this week and into next, temperatures in Dallas are forecast to break 100 degrees. In Phoenix, they’re still topping 110. It’s near unbearable and, for some, lethal. In just five counties – in Arizona, Nevada and Texas – 147 people had died as of early August. It’s a serious matter, as a changing climate begins to truly make itself felt, decades after scientists first sounded an alarm.

Our mild summer suggests that Western New York – like a few other areas, mainly around the Great Lakes – will live up to predictions that it will become a climate refuge. That will create opportunities along with more than a few challenges, but who would trade even its problems for the climatological abuses heaped on other parts of the country? Still, it’s evidence that as a state and a nation, more work must be done to ease, if not reverse, a crisis that threatens health, water supplies, agriculture, coastlines, air quality and even longevity. It will be neither easy nor inexpensive, but based on what we’ve seen, inaction would be worse.

And, of course, it’s not as though Western New York hasn’t felt the whip hand of a changing climate. The airborne tsunamis of November’s gigantic snowstorm, followed by December’s deadly, paralyzing blizzard offered clear evidence that our threat isn’t from heat, but snow, wind and bitter cold.

Already, 2023 has been one of the planet’s warmest summers on record. That sends an unmistakable warning that, like last winter, Lake Erie may not freeze over. When it does, the lake-effect threat is shut down but an open lake in a changing climate creates seasonlong possibilities of storms even more fierce than Buffalo is used to withstanding.

None of which is deny us acknowledging the pleasure of the spectacular summer we have had – and which will remain with us until 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, when day and night will be of about equal length in both the northern and southern hemispheres. Starting then our days get progressively shorter until the clock strikes 10:27 on the evening of Dec. 21. After that, the days will once again begin to lengthen and we will enter the season the optimistic among us might prefer to call pre-spring.

Happy Labor Day.

