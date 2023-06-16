Buffalo, like many cities across the U.S., will celebrate Juneteenth – now a federal holiday – this weekend.

Here’s the story behind it: It was June 19, 1865, that news finally reached those who did not know they were free. Two years after President Abraham Lincoln emancipated enslaved Africans in America, Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, with news of freedom.

It was a long overdue acknowledgement and an omission that has never been forgotten. Juneteenth, which has been celebrated in Buffalo for 48 consecutive years, is testament to that history. This is one of the longest-running – as well as the second-largest – Juneteenth festivals in the country.

Buffalo’s 2023 Juneteenth celebration comes on the heels of challenges. Nearly a month prior to last year’s Juneteenth, on May 14, a killer descended on Buffalo’s majority Black Cold Springs neighborhood to massacre 10 people at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Several months later, a deadly winter storm took the lives of 47 people, most of them Black residents.

This weekend’s Juneteenth celebration plays a large part in Buffalo’s healing process. Paying homage to ancestors, the activities include a parade, arts and culture programming, vendors and live entertainment at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Fillmore Avenue and Best Street.

Further special programming, including a strong focus on athletic and arts activities for kids, is offered by FreeTHEM Land Experience, described as an “opportunity for celebrating African American emancipation, pride and joy.” Those events will take over a site near the Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School #59 on June 17.

Remember that Juneteenth is for all Western New Yorkers. As Carrone Crump, festival coordinator, told The Buffalo News’ Johanna Sommer: “We just want to create a festival that’s empowering and that’s informative, especially for people of color, but everybody’s welcomed at Juneteenth.”

