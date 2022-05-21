The Editorial Board: The helpers who have stepped up in the aftermath of Buffalo shooting

Here’s a list of some of the organizations and individuals that are helping community members in the aftermath of the shootings on Jefferson Avenue. This list will be expanded as additional information is available.

• African Heritage Food Co-op: Call 716-253-1521 and let them know you need delivery and what type of items are needed (groceries, diapers, etc.), and they will be delivered within 24 hours Monday-Friday.

• AT&T and the AT&T Foundation are contributing $50,000 to benefit the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund and the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, as well as $10,000 to the 100 Club of Buffalo in honor of fallen retired Buffalo Police Department Officer Aaron Salter.

• Back to Basics Ministries (backtobasicsministries.org): Provides special services for at-risk individuals, families and groups.

• BestSelf Behavioral Health (bestselfwny.org): BestSelf provides support for those experiencing trauma. Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion (1100 Jefferson Ave.) is a counseling site.

• Brad Termini, founder and CEO of Zephyr Partners, and Ryan Brandenburger, owner of the CrossCountry Mortgage LLC in Buffalo and Boca Raton, Fla., pledged $50,000 for the families’ funeral expenses.

• Buffalo Bills Foundation: $200,000 to local response efforts, matched by a $200,000 gift from the NFL Foundation.

• Buffalo Collegiate Community Love Fridge: Community fridge supported by Buffalo Collegiate Charter School at 45 Jewett Ave.

• Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School (buffalocreekacademy.org): Collecting and donating food.

• Buffalo Go Green (buffalogogreen.org/programs): Providing a Fruit & Veggies Prescription Program and FreshTake (healthy and medically tailored meals delivered to families). Call 716-982-1270.

• Delaware North: $250,000 to recovery efforts.

• Delta Sonic: $100,000 to FeedMore WNY.

• Douglas Jemal, developer: Committed to raising or donating at least $100,000 for relatives of the victims, joined by developer Greg Daniel, who is giving $100,000.

• Erie County: Offering free counseling with no appointment in partnership with Best Self WNY, Endeavor Health Services, Crisis Services and Spectrum Health & Human Services. Counselors are available through May 27 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

• Erie County Medical Center Behavioral Health Services (ecmc.edu/health-services-and-doctors/behavioral-health): Mental health, psychiatric and substance use treatment services are available 24/7.

• Evans Bank: $100,000 to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

• Hearts & Hands: Faith in Action is offering free transportation to grocery stores to community members living on the East Side of Buffalo. Call 716-406-8311, Ext. 103.

• Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York: $300,000 to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, mental health providers on the East Side and establishing a scholarship in memory of Katherine “Kat” Massey.

• Heart of the City Neighbors & Fruit Belt Community Land Trust: Providing food gift card plus three months assistance in rent and utilities. Call 716-882-7661.

• HSBC Bank: $100,000 to provide immediate fresh food and groceries.

• Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion: Mental Health Care Services with onsite counselors from several local mental health agencies at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave. near Dodge Street, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; hotline is 716-834-3131.

• Key Bank: $250,000 gift from the KeyBank Foundation to support the victims’ families.

• Lyft: The ride-share service is offering $25 off rides to other grocery stores in the area for those who live in ZIP codes 14208 and 14209 when they use the code “BuffaloLyftUp.”

• M&T Bank: $500,000 to help support the victims, their families and rebuilding initiatives in the community.

• New Era Cap: $300,000 donation to assist victims and recovery efforts.

• NFTA-Metro (metro.nfta.com): has suspended fare collection on routes 12 Utica, 13 Kensington, 18 Jefferson, and 24 Genesee for the remainder of May.

• Shuttle rides to Elmwood Avenue Tops Friendly Markets: Provided 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; corner of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street, for pickup and drop-off.

• Spectrum Health & Human Services: Counseling services. Call 716-566-6506.

• Thurman Thomas Family Foundation: $10,000 for the families of the victims and is urging fellow Buffalo Bills alumni and others to support the effort.

• Tops Friendly Markets: $500,000 to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

• Uber: The ride-share service is giving $20 off for rides to other grocery stores in the area for those who live in ZIP codes 14208 and 14209, using the code “SHOPBUF” – valid for up to eight rides per person.

• West Herr: $300,000 for grief counseling and related expenses to the families of the victims.

• WNY Community Mental Health Providers (letstalkstigma.org/the-resources/resources): A large network of mental health resources.