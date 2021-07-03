The Editorial Board: The Fourth is again a day to celebrate in public thanks to Covid-conquering vaccines

Much of our society has regained:

• Freedom of assembly, whether for parades or backyard barbecues.

• Freedom of movement, in which we can travel again in or outside our country. Canada’s refusal to reopen our common border is a frustrating exception.

• Freedom of choice in how we spend our time and energy. Political arguments about wearing masks or receiving vaccines will continue, but there is little reason to waste brain cells on arguing for its own sake. There is too much to celebrate this year.

The country will fall short of President Biden’s goal of having 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one Covid-19 shot by the Fourth of July, though the figure will be about 67%. Those not protected by the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are vulnerable to the new delta variant. Public health authorities can’t yet declare victory and go home, but the low infection rates in Western New York demand our gratitude. If the Covid-19 pandemic felt like an invasion by a foreign power, we are at least now able to let our “troops” on the front lines begin to take a breather.