The Editorial Board: The Fourth is again a day to celebrate in public thanks to Covid-conquering vaccines

The most memorable speeches from U.S. presidents commemorating the Fourth of July were delivered after times of great trial or triumph.
Theodore Roosevelt, speaking on July 4, 1903 – 38 years after the end of the Civil War – praised Americans’ ability to come together after the brutal war’s end.
Ronald Reagan, speaking in 1986 – the year the space shuttle Challenger blew up and cold war tensions flared ahead of the Reykjavik summit with Soviet boss Mikhail Gorbachev – stressed the importance of national unity, warning that “the only real obstacle to moving forward the boundaries of freedom … comes from within.”
George W. Bush, in remarks delivered in 2002, praised Americans’ renewed patriotism after the 9/11 attacks.
The Fourth is a day when all U.S. presidents pay tribute to America’s founding fathers, whose resolve and wisdom allowed our freedoms to flourish.
For this Independence Day, much of America can celebrate a new kind of freedom: liberation from Covid-19.
The pandemic is not over, here or around the world, but for those whose health was not damaged by the novel coronavirus and who are now fully vaccinated, this Fourth brings opportunities to celebrate things that we could not have imagined last July.
Much of our society has regained:
• Freedom of assembly, whether for parades or backyard barbecues.
• Freedom of movement, in which we can travel again in or outside our country. Canada’s refusal to reopen our common border is a frustrating exception.
• Freedom of choice in how we spend our time and energy. Political arguments about wearing masks or receiving vaccines will continue, but there is little reason to waste brain cells on arguing for its own sake. There is too much to celebrate this year.
The country will fall short of President Biden’s goal of having 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one Covid-19 shot by the Fourth of July, though the figure will be about 67%. Those not protected by the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are vulnerable to the new delta variant. Public health authorities can’t yet declare victory and go home, but the low infection rates in Western New York demand our gratitude. If the Covid-19 pandemic felt like an invasion by a foreign power, we are at least now able to let our “troops” on the front lines begin to take a breather.
Our nation commemorates July 4, 1776, the day Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence. Resembling a declaration of war, the document enumerated a list of grievances against King George III of England. It made the bold claim that the American colonies, whose residents’ “unalienable rights” had been violated, were justified in breaking free of the crown and establishing their own government.
It is notable that American independence is not celebrated on Sept. 3, the day in 1783 in which the Treaty of Paris ended the war with Britain, but on the day the declaration was adopted. The eloquence of the document’s second sentence is known around the world:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Our nation has not always lived up to those principles, of course. The great orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass gave a speech in Rochester on July 5, 1852, titled “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”
Douglass told his mostly white audience, “The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me.”
Our nation may still be a work in progress, but progress we have made. Work continues to make our society more inclusive and equitable, to put liberty and prosperity within the reach of all.
But considering where the nation was 12 months ago, with many of us stuck at home and paralyzed by the threat of a deadly virus, there is much to celebrate this Fourth of July. Our picnics and fireworks displays are well-earned.
• • •
