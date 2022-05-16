The Editorial Board: The far right bids to dominate education in many of Tuesday’s school board elections

What kind of community do we want to be in Western New York? The question is entangled in Tuesday’s school board elections. Do we want to educate our children as best we can or do we want to turn schools into breeding grounds of anger, upheaval and distrust?

Some candidates in Tuesday’s elections quietly advocate the latter. It’s a movement around the country, as the extreme right seeks to impose its views on masking, race, sexuality and other issues on a public that may not be aware of the risks.

These candidates are playing off the now-ended masking policies of the pandemic, insisting that a rational effort to reduce infections, lower mortality rates and keep hospitals functioning was, instead, an attack on American freedom. They reject the corollary to living in freedom: That right comes with responsibilities.

The organizations fomenting these campaigns plan to make them training grounds for higher offices. To do that, they have to make school boards – and, inevitably, classrooms – as dysfunctional as our national politics have become. It’s a risk we dare not run.

The usual issues are also on Tuesday’s school district ballots, including budget votes. What is different is the bid to cripple education. Be sure to vote, but be sure the candidates you support are in the race for the right reasons.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.