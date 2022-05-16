 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: The far right bids to dominate education in many of Tuesday’s school board elections

Hamburg school board campaign signs (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

A sign in Hamburg supports the incumbents in the local school board elections, which will be held Tuesday. The far right has been campaigning for influence in many elections, including Hamburg's.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News
What kind of community do we want to be in Western New York? The question is entangled in Tuesday’s school board elections. Do we want to educate our children as best we can or do we want to turn schools into breeding grounds of anger, upheaval and distrust?

Some candidates in Tuesday’s elections quietly advocate the latter. It’s a movement around the country, as the extreme right seeks to impose its views on masking, race, sexuality and other issues on a public that may not be aware of the risks.

These candidates are playing off the now-ended masking policies of the pandemic, insisting that a rational effort to reduce infections, lower mortality rates and keep hospitals functioning was, instead, an attack on American freedom. They reject the corollary to living in freedom: That right comes with responsibilities.

The organizations fomenting these campaigns plan to make them training grounds for higher offices. To do that, they have to make school boards – and, inevitably, classrooms – as dysfunctional as our national politics have become. It’s a risk we dare not run.

The usual issues are also on Tuesday’s school district ballots, including budget votes. What is different is the bid to cripple education. Be sure to vote, but be sure the candidates you support are in the race for the right reasons.

What's your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com.

Instead of debating over budgets or being asked whether they side with teachers or taxpayers, candidates are being asked to weigh in on critical race theory and pandemic-related mask mandates. They are seeking endorsements of people and groups that have appeared more interested in national politics than local issues. 

