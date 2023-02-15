The apology, such as it was, wasn’t worth the oxygen it took to speak the words. The racist killer claimed sorrow for his actions last May 14, but Buffalonians – especially the relatives of those who died – have no reason to believe the teenage murderer had any motive Wednesday beyond saving his own life.

What counted more were the words of the relatives. Their pain and their determination were palpable as they spoke at the sentencing of Payton Gendron. Based on his guilty plea in November, the 19-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison for a crime whose heinousness remains hard to accept.

With that, New York’s case was completed. He’ll never be free again. But now, a federal trial looms and, there, Gendron faces the possibility of execution. You can oppose the death penalty and still believe that if anyone ever qualified for it, he does.

Then 18, Gendron drove more than 200 miles for the purpose of killing Black people. The Tops supermarket on Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue, he had calculated, would contain enough Black shoppers to satisfy his racist blood lust. So, on May 14, he arrived at the store, armed with a high-powered rifle and protected by body armor, and began killing. Before it was done, 10 innocent people lay dead and three others were wounded. He didn’t know them, but their lives displeased him.

Buffalo police arrived with lightning speed and confronted the killer, who briefly aimed his weapon at himself. He could only kill others, though, and in an act that could yet be socially useful, he surrendered.

Wednesday’s sentencing was searing. The victims’ relatives who chose to speak left a mark that few will forget.

“I watched you kill my mother,” Wayne Jones told the killer. “I watched you shoot her once, reload, and shoot her again.” Celestine Chaney died that day.

Somehow, though, Jones was able to offer sympathy for Gendron’s parents and even to allow that internet brainwashing led him to this fate. “You’re only 18,” he said. “You don’t even know Black people that much to hate them. You learned this on the internet.”

Simone Crawley, the granddaughter of Ruth Whitfield, told the killer that he opened the eyes of people who were sleeping. “You thought you broke us, but you woke us. We are here to tell you that you failed,” she said.

“Our dear grandmother, Ruth Elizabeth Whitfield, she taught us the power of love and even in our darkest hour, we will assure that her legacy will be that,” she said.

Rarely is suffering so dignified.

The last word belonged to Erie County Judge Susan Eagan, who expressed pride and gratitude for Buffalo’s broad rejection of the evil that Gendron inflicted here.

“There is no place for your hateful and evil ideology in a civilized society. There can be no mercy, no understanding, no second chances. The damage caused is too great. You will never see the light of day as a free man again.”

He may not even live much longer. Although the death penalty has been abolished in New York, it remains a possibility in the federal case against Gendron, whose conviction in that court is virtually guaranteed. There is a reason, even for opponents of capital punishment, to allow for the possibility of the killer’s execution.

That reason, as the mother of one of the people who was wounded has said, is to shine a brighter light on the continuing problem of racial hatred, its sources and its consequences. There will be no second guilty plea, if Zeneta Everhart has her way.

“I want a trial because it’s bigger, right?” said Everhart, whose son, Zaire Goodman, survived his injuries. “This is about racism. This is about hate. This is about domestic terrorism. And the world needs to see that.”

Capital punishment has wisely been abolished in New York and many other states. It has too often been meted out against Black defendants. Its application has been inconsistent and unfair. Innocent people are known to have been executed. That’s the main reason to oppose the death penalty, as this page does. The federal government should drop it, too.

But Everhart makes an important point. If a federal trial, rather than a guilty plea, allows prosecutors to shine a light on the racism coursing through parts of the internet and to show how 18-year-olds can be radicalized into committing mass murder based on hatred, then it could be worth putting this defendant on trial – whatever becomes of him.

