The Editorial Board: The CDC’s new policy marks the end of the pandemic and should persuade the hesitant to roll up their sleeves

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a sometime critic of the CDC, put it this way in The New York Times: “This really matters because if people don’t have confidence in the CDC guidance, if they believe it is driven more by politics than science, then they are likely to disregard the CDC guidelines that we should be following.”

Some people will nonetheless be more likely to continue wearing masks. They may have compromised immune systems or just slower to accept that conditions are safer. They should be allowed to do so without criticism. It may take a while for some people to adjust.

And there are some exceptions to the new rules, at least for now. Masks will still be required in such places as nursing homes, hospitals and homeless shelters, as well as travel hubs like airports and on airplanes and public transportation.

It’s important to note, too, that we may not be done with this. The world certainly isn’t. India, Brazil and Colombia are facing catastrophic rates of infection. This country needs to help. Even in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted, 40,000 people are still being infected every day. They need to be encouraged to be vaccinated. True herd immunity awaits.