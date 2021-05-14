The Editorial Board: The CDC’s new policy marks the end of the pandemic and should persuade the hesitant to roll up their sleeves

When the history of the Great 21st Century Pandemic is written, May 13, 2021, will go down as the day it ended in this country. Call it VC Day.
Thursday’s unexpected announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people no long need to wear masks in most environments sent a cheering message that 15 months of restriction, uncertainty and suffering was coming to an end.
Skeptics, take note: The vaccines work. They worked in trials and they’ve been shown to work in the practice. They are safe. They are they key to normal life.
Some important caveats: The new guidance applies to fully vaccinated Americans. A single dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shot doesn’t qualify – you need both – though a single Johnson & Johnson shot does. And, regardless of which vaccine anyone gets, full immunity doesn’t begin until two weeks later.
But, with that, vaccinated Americans can once again begin to enjoy each other’s maskless company, to hug their friends, to enjoy a meal in a restaurant or take in a concert or play. They can, that is, assuming everyone plays fair, and there is reason to think they will.
The concern among some is that some percentage of the nation’s unvaccinated will take advantage of the announcement and go maskless incongnito. No doubt, some will. The world is full of fools.
But the greater likelihood is that the CDC’s position will encourage more of the vaccine hesitant to get in line – the lines are short, these days – and join the party. Immunization equals freedom. Anyone’s likelihood of becoming sick after inoculation is tiny, the risk of hospitalization or death even smaller. The same goes for the often under-appreciated possibility of spreading the infection to others.
One example: Of 1.2 million fully vaccinated residents of Alabama, 484 people later developed the virus.That’s an infection rate of 0.04% – even better than the known prevention rate of the Moderna and Pfizer shots, which have been shown to be about 95% effective. The risks of a car accident are a lot higher, said Dr. Penny Ward, of King’s College London and the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.
No medical intervention is perfect. Flu shots don’t deliver guaranteed, 100% protection. Sign up for Lasik or cataract surgery your ophthalmologist will make sure you know that there is some small chance that things could go terribly wrong. It almost never does.
So, yes, even with the jab, some people may still become sick, but that risk if far greater without the shot. And, the betting is that the CDC’s action will prompt more people to be inoculated than to fake it so they can avoid wearing a mask.
The fact is that absolutist messages don’t work. As Dr. Julia Marcus, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Harvard Medical School, observed in The Atlantic, absinence-only doesn’t work for sex or substance abuse. So it is with continued mask-wearing, even as the vaccines provide excellent protection.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a sometime critic of the CDC, put it this way in The New York Times: “This really matters because if people don’t have confidence in the CDC guidance, if they believe it is driven more by politics than science, then they are likely to disregard the CDC guidelines that we should be following.”
Some people will nonetheless be more likely to continue wearing masks. They may have compromised immune systems or just slower to accept that conditions are safer. They should be allowed to do so without criticism. It may take a while for some people to adjust.
And there are some exceptions to the new rules, at least for now. Masks will still be required in such places as nursing homes, hospitals and homeless shelters, as well as travel hubs like airports and on airplanes and public transportation.
It’s important to note, too, that we may not be done with this. The world certainly isn’t. India, Brazil and Colombia are facing catastrophic rates of infection. This country needs to help. Even in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted, 40,000 people are still being infected every day. They need to be encouraged to be vaccinated. True herd immunity awaits.
And the virus continues to mutate. So far, the vaccines seem to handle them well, but who knows about the next variant? We also don’t know how long immunity lasts after vaccination, but the eventual need for boosters is virtually guaranteed.
New York will no doubt join the states that have already relaxed mask mandates, perhaps by the time you read this. It’s appropriate and inevitable.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur once cautioned never to issue an order that can’t be obeyed. Even before Thursday, requirements on mask-wear weren’t universally observed. But the CDC’s announcement is the big bang of the pandemic’s conclusion. Things have changed.
They could change again, of course. This virus is wily. It will pay to be alert. Nevertheless, this is, as President Biden said, a great day for America.
• • •
