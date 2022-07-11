The Editorial Board: The Bills stadium community benefits agreement is too important for secrecy

Secretive. Back room. Cloaked in mystery. These descriptors should be familiar to anyone who has been following Bills stadium reporting over the past year.

Lack of transparency was a universal complaint about the negotiation process that led to the Bills stadium agreement approved in April by New York State. And now, lack of transparency can justifiably be used to describe the process leading to the final $1.4 billion deal to be approved by the Erie County Legislature by Sept. 1 – the date originally set as part of the initial agreement.

A major element of this final county sign-off is a community benefits agreement, containing local investments that could – as County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin states – “make everyone a Bills fan,” whether they attend the games or not. From the beginning, Baskin has led the charge for a robust CBA that would focus on the needs of underrepresented communities in ways that go well beyond a few free tickets and sponsored school outings.

Indeed, Baskin has an extensive, detailed outline of what effective community benefits could look like, but there’s no way of knowing whether any of them will be included in the final deal.

We are hearing plenty of tantalizing details about what the stadium itself might have in terms of physical amenities, including shaded seats, heated seats, private lounges and other luxe enhancements – for those who can afford them.

Team owners Terry and Kim Pegula have publicly stated that input from Bills fans has been key in considering these and other improvements, which is why they have surveyed ticket buyers and continue to seek their opinions on what the fan experience should include.

That’s the way it should be. Pegula Sports Entertainment is listening to its clients: tens of thousand of Bills’ ticket buyers.

Erie County needs to pursue a better engagement process with its clients: hundreds of thousands of taxpayers, many of whom will never set foot in the new stadium to watch a game, either by choice or the inability to afford a ticket.

Nonetheless, the $250 million county share of the stadium costs will be assessed from all local taxpayers, not just football fans. Baskin’s CBA wish list – compiled with the help of community stakeholders – includes items that will spread the positive impact of the new stadium well beyond the pockets of the owners and a few local businesses. It’s a long list, but some crucial elements include:

• A low-interest loan program for mixed-use residential developments that provide basic community needs, such as a grocery stores or day care facilities.

• The creation of an Executive Sports Careers Internship Program to be housed within the stadium leaseholder’s company, with the goal of improving diversity and inclusion in professional sports administration.

• Benchmarks of utilizing minority and women-owned businesses for 30% of both initial construction and post-construction retail, vending and other service operations at the stadium. This includes a more diverse security force.

There’s much more, including a major public transportation requirement that would make the stadium finally accessible by bus or other public means.

None of this seems excessive, especially considering that similar stadium deals made by other cities – including Nashville, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and others – have included similar community investment requirements.

The argument for conducting the initial stadium deal away from public scrutiny was that the future of the stadium was too important to risk giving away information that might imperil the negotiations. There are no such dire admonitions about the CBA and other final agreements; we’re just being told to be patient; the initial drafts of the documents are still being completed.

The bottom line, though, is this is public money that’s been allocated to support a private business. What the Erie County taxpayers get for their generosity deserves a public discussion.

We agree with Chairwoman Baskin and Legislator John Mills, both of whom have urged that legislative meetings should be convened and that the public should be involved.

Let the transparency begin.

• • •

