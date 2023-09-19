Unmonitored corruption in Albany just won a round.

It’s disheartening that the machinery to possibly disable New York State’s most recent ethics watchdog was instigated by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has managed to win a lawsuit to keep his book millions and imperil the oversight board’s future at the same time.

In a written decision on the Cuomo case, Aug. 31, Albany County State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Marcelle ruled that aspects of a 2022 state law creating the new oversight board, the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG), were illegal. He focused on the law empowering a panel of law school deans to approve ethics panel members – the very aspect of the new law meant to bring in some measure of separation from the influence of elected officials.

In fact, Marcelle decried this separation, writing, “Thus, the deans’ allegiance lies solely with their respective academic institution and to each other – they are neither responsible to the voters nor their elected representatives.”

The magnitude of this judicial attack has repercussions that go far beyond Cuomo. It’s a considerable understatement to say that New York State has an ongoing ethics problem. The state has long been identified as having one of the nation’s most corrupt governments, as well as its most dysfunctional Legislature.

These recurring problems demand rigorous oversight by an independent panel. That is exactly what New York has been lacking. The previous attempt at such a body, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE), founded in 2011, topped off a decade of ineffectiveness by approving Cuomo’s plan to write a book in the first place, a decision it later reversed. After JCOPE was dissolved, its successor, COELIG, was installed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, working with the Legislature, in 2022.

Now that body’s judgment has been overturned and its very existence questioned on constitutional grounds.

It now seems even more urgent that New York needs a constitutional amendment to create a new ethics board in which most members would be appointed by a panel of judges. If New York’s constitution can be used as a reason for continuing a broken system of oversight – where influence is heavily wielded by Albany power brokers – then it’s time to amend the constitution.

A constitutionally protected ethics structure would resist political tinkering, but it would take time. In New York, constitutional amendments must be approved in a statewide referendum, but only after two separately elected legislatures approve the proposed amendment. In other words, if both houses approve the amendment in one session, the next regular two-year legislative session must also approve it. After that, it can go to New York voters. This pretty much ensures at least a three-year wait before the amendment takes effect.

It’s not an ideal situation, but it now looks like the state’s best option. Of course, COELIG will appeal Marcelle’s ruling, and the case could ultimately be decided by the state’s Court of Appeals. That will prevent COELIG from being disbanded immediately, but its efforts to investigate corruption in state government – which haven’t been very vigorous – will likely be hindered.

The struggle for oversight with integrity in New York has suffered another setback. But that can’t stop efforts to maintain an independent body that will withstand challenges.

