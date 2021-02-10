The Editorial Board: The adults show up as two judges counter challenges to pandemic curfew

Let’s hear it for the grownups. They showed up this week in the form two judges – one state and one federal – each of whom rejected challenges to New York’s pandemic-related curfew. Those challenges continue, but it was encouraging that more responsible courts understood the need for leaders to make difficult decisions during a public health crisis.
The issue was the 10 p.m. curfew implemented in November by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on all establishments with liquor licenses, as well as gyms. Last week, responding to a lawsuit by 90 bars and restaurants in Western New York, State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker granted the businesses a temporary restraining order, prohibiting enforcement of the curfew. The businesses, he ruled, would likely succeed in their claims, including that they would suffer irreparable harm from the curfew.
On Wednesday, a state appellate court judge cleared his throat and stayed that order, reimposing the curfew as the case continues. Even more interesting, a federal court judge in Manhattan turned back a separate lawsuit challenging the curfew, noting on Tuesday that while Cuomo’s policies “may be subject to reasonable disagreement,” officials such as governors are constitutionally entrusted with the authority to protect the health and safety of the people.
“Accordingly,” U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty said in his ruling, “the court cannot quarterback the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic from the bench.” Bingo.
In his decision, Crotty acknowledged what other judges – including some on the U.S. Supreme Court – have refused to admit: They are in no position to second-guess reasonable decisions by elected leaders charged with protecting their populations during a fast-changing crisis. And, as Crotty observed, Cuomo’s actions are eminently reasonable.
“What is so shocking about, in the middle of a pandemic, taking a public restaurant and saying, ‘You can’t be open?’ ” He recognized the harm the pandemic and the state’s response were causing to restaurants, but rejected the idea that they were sufficient to upend the state’s efforts in a dangerous time.
Some critics have questioned the logic of the curfew, arguing that conduct that is considered safe before 10 p.m. is not magically rendered unsafe after 10 p.m. But the argument is undermined when the conduct includes consumption of alcohol, which lowers inhibitions and compromises judgment.
There may be times when courts are compelled to restrain responses to this terrible pandemic. But this isn’t one of them. These judges got it right.
