The Editorial Board: The adults show up as two judges counter challenges to pandemic curfew

In his decision, Crotty acknowledged what other judges – including some on the U.S. Supreme Court – have refused to admit: They are in no position to second-guess reasonable decisions by elected leaders charged with protecting their populations during a fast-changing crisis. And, as Crotty observed, Cuomo’s actions are eminently reasonable.

“What is so shocking about, in the middle of a pandemic, taking a public restaurant and saying, ‘You can’t be open?’ ” He recognized the harm the pandemic and the state’s response were causing to restaurants, but rejected the idea that they were sufficient to upend the state’s efforts in a dangerous time.

Some critics have questioned the logic of the curfew, arguing that conduct that is considered safe before 10 p.m. is not magically rendered unsafe after 10 p.m. But the argument is undermined when the conduct includes consumption of alcohol, which lowers inhibitions and compromises judgment.

There may be times when courts are compelled to restrain responses to this terrible pandemic. But this isn’t one of them. These judges got it right.

• • •

