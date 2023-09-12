In considering the change-of-venue motion made by federal prosecutors in what we’ll call the strip-club trial, the only reasonable response is: Who are they kidding?

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office cited pre-trial publicity for their request to move the trial to Rochester, specifically mentioning stories that have appeared in The Buffalo News. They wrote:

“This case is easily the most heavily covered federal criminal case in Buffalo, and it has received substantial publicity that will undoubtedly affect public perception of the case.”

It continued: “Given the reach of The Buffalo News, and the attention it has dedicated to this case, it will be difficult to ensure that the parties will receive a fair trial in the Buffalo area.”

We thank them for the endorsement – readers are interested when the feds prosecute cases that touch on organized crime. More than that, though, we thank them for the stories, the vast majority of which were based on government court filings.

You wouldn’t know that based on prosecutors’ wording of the motion to move the trial.

“This is no ordinary case,” they wrote. “Rather, the overwhelming media coverage – exacerbated by defense attorneys’ and anonymous sources’ statements to the media – the attendant threats and intimidation of government witnesses often following those news stories, concerns for the privacy rights and dignity of victims, and the challenges caused by selecting a jury in the Buffalo area, all overwhelmingly compel the conclusion that this is a once-in-a-generation circumstance. The integrity of the judicial process and the prompt administration of justice support a transfer of this case to Rochester.”

“... exacerbated by defense attorneys’ and anonymous sources’ statements to the media ...?” The statement is true ... in a way, if you squint at it. That is to say, if by “exacerbated” the prosecutors mean that defense lawyers and anonymous sources made up a smidgen of that coverage, compared to the deluge of information mined from the government’s public filings, well ... maybe they have a point.

Here’s how the lawyer for one of the defendants more accurately put it:

“The fact is the government continues to make bombastic accusations in its public court filings, which the U.S. attorney and her subordinates know will be read by the public,” said Robert C. Singer, who represents Joseph Bongiovanni. “Do federal prosecutors honestly believe that the media will not – or should not – report on these filings?”

We’ll answer for the prosecutors: Of course they don’t. What they’re asking is for the judge to protect the trial – assuming the trial needs protection – from the predictable consequence of their own actions.

To be clear, we’re glad they made this information available. It’s been a long time since the feds have acted on suspicions of organized crime activity, and the public has an obvious compelling interest. The case involves allegations of bribery, trafficking of sex and drugs. It targets an ex-DEA agent and a strip club owner.

It’s a serious matter based on serious charges. One potential witness has already died of a drug overdose, leading to a federal raid of the house where Crystal Quinn’s body was found. She wasn’t the first person connected the case to die.

In April 2022, State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, a longtime friend of another defendant, strip-club owner Peter Gerace Jr., committed suicide at his Amherst home 12 days after federal and state police executed a search warrant there.

Criminal trials in New York are rarely moved, whether they are state or federal. It can be a costly change, but when necessary, there should be no hesitation. A fair trial is always essential.

Whether it’s required in this case is up to U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo to decide, but as he evaluates the request, he should know that prosecutors are pulling his leg.

