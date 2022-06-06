The Editorial Board: Testimony undercuts the push to demolish Great Northern grain elevator

The evidence opposing demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator appears overwhelming, based on last week’s court hearing. The evidence supporting its destruction, meanwhile, seems little more than conjectural. The question should be how to repair this historic structure and what to do with it next.

The proceeding took place in State Supreme Court in Buffalo, after an appellate court reversed a previous decision by Judge Emilio Colaiacovo to allow demolition of the storm-damaged building. The higher court said Colaiacovo erred in refusing to hear testimony from a preservation group, whose leader finally testified at last week’s hearing.

For the record: The building stubbornly continues to stand, despite the emergency demolition order issued by then-commissioner of permits and inspections, James Comerford. Half a year after the December windstorm, it’s still not falling to pieces.

The reasons for that had been made public before but now, based on the hearing conducted Thursday and Friday, they’re part of the official court record. This building is different from most structures. Paul McDonnell, chairman of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo, History & Architecture explained it on Thursday.

While the storm tore a hole in the elevator’s brick exterior, that wall’s purpose is more protective than supportive. Basically, McDonnell said, the brick is cladding that covers the steel bins inside and functions as a “brick curtain wall.”

“Everything else in the structure, including the cupola on top, which is hung so no steel touches the brick, is supported by the steel frame.” Before issuing the demolition order, McDonnell said, Comerford failed to consult original architectural drawings in his office, or review the grain elevator’s local landmark application or a federal study from 1990 available online.

”This was a failure of the commissioner looking at the structural documents and seeing how it was actually built. I do not think he had enough information to make that conclusion, and some of the information he cites is erroneous,” McDonnell said.

It was, in that compelling view, a poorly informed decision that coincidentally complied with the long-standing wishes of Archer Daniels Midland Co., the building’s owner, to do away with it.

In addition, pushing back on other concerns about the building’s safety, McDonnell testified that:

• There was no significant bowing, movement or cracking in the walls.

• There was no reason to believe the mortar in the brick walls was seriously eroded.

• The building is not a fire hazard.

The only witness for the city and ADM was Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who said he had “grave concerns” about the building’s integrity after meeting with Comerford and examining drone footage. He said he was concerned that, if the building collapsed, it could threaten firefighting capacities on Ganson Street and endanger the Edward Cotter fireboat and other ships.

The problem is that the evidence shows no reason to fear the building’s collapse. And, as McDonnell’s testimony showed, it was unwise to rely on Comerford’s evaluation of the risk.

The hearing is due to conclude this week, though a date for a ruling is uncertain. But if the building’s durability is the question, its demolition is unthinkable.

