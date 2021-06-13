The Editorial Board: Tesla’s grace period, nonsolar hiring are acceptable as temporary adjustments

Buffalo’s Tesla plant is morphing into something that it wasn’t supposed to be when New York taxpayers put up $950 million to build and equip it. It’s better than not having the jobs, but not what we hope it will become.
Indeed, under the glass-half-full perspective, it’s good to see Tesla still planning to increase employment in the city. That still counts as a net benefit, although the company needs to continue working on its elusive engineering of the high-tech solar roof that could power the company and the city for generations ahead.
Last year, Tesla reported that it had met its jobs commitment, but then employment fell to 72% of the level it was originally supposed to have reached by the end of 2020. That’s neither surprising nor especially troubling, in light of a pandemic that upended commerce around the world.
The dispensations – one late last year, another last month – now give Tesla until the end of this year to reach the 1,460 jobs it promised. If it fails, it faces a $41.2 million penalty. As of Memorial Day, the company had reached 1,058 employees at the plant on South Park Avenue.
It’s progress, but some share of those jobs is devoted not to the solar business that was to have driven the South Buffalo RiverBend project, but to supporting Tesla’s automobile division. It’s not a bad gig: The Model 3 electric car could also be a game-changer in American industry, but Buffalo won’t be the main player in that project.
Solar energy will help to power the world in the coming decades and Buffalo wants to be a part of that. The world is still on the ground floor of that technology and New York taxpayers have shelled out plenty for a spot there.
Part of the problem – in addition to the disruptions caused by a historic and deadly pandemic – is that Tesla is working on something radically different: solar tiles that look like a roof. Installation and battery issues have dogged the project, slowing the pace of hiring at the plant. In a move that bolsters Tesla’s automotive division and has, so far, held off penalties here, the company in 2019 started making electrical components for its batteries and its electric vehicle charging stations. In that case, what’s good for Tesla is good for Buffalo.
There are no guarantees about any business, let alone one that is delving into new technologies. Tesla is working in three such industries: solar power, batteries and electric vehicles. What is more, the company is hardly alone in the race to convert sunlight to an affordable and renewable source of energy.
But we do know this much: The use of fossil fuels is setting fire to parts of the planet and deluging others in floods and historic storms. We have no choice but to continue using them, but they need to be seen as on the way out as we develop workable replacements. Solar energy is almost bound to be part of that mix and Buffalo is in a position to help lead the way. That’s our opportunity and it needs to be Tesla’s commitment.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.