The Editorial Board: Tesla’s grace period, nonsolar hiring are acceptable as temporary adjustments

Solar energy will help to power the world in the coming decades and Buffalo wants to be a part of that. The world is still on the ground floor of that technology and New York taxpayers have shelled out plenty for a spot there.

Part of the problem – in addition to the disruptions caused by a historic and deadly pandemic – is that Tesla is working on something radically different: solar tiles that look like a roof. Installation and battery issues have dogged the project, slowing the pace of hiring at the plant. In a move that bolsters Tesla’s automotive division and has, so far, held off penalties here, the company in 2019 started making electrical components for its batteries and its electric vehicle charging stations. In that case, what’s good for Tesla is good for Buffalo.

There are no guarantees about any business, let alone one that is delving into new technologies. Tesla is working in three such industries: solar power, batteries and electric vehicles. What is more, the company is hardly alone in the race to convert sunlight to an affordable and renewable source of energy.