The Editorial Board: Termini’s Chandler project breathes new life into a street that all others overlooked

Let’s just say this: Rocco Termini may have made a misstep or two in his revival of Chandler Street – he acknowledges as much – but his investments have transformed what was an industrial ghetto.
Without the Buffalo developer’s vision and nerve, the newly thriving Buffalo neighborhood would still be full of abandoned, dilapidated buildings.
Change is never stress-free, though. While this is a glass-way-more-than-half-full moment, some residents of the area are uneasy that Termini is seeking to attract the young and hip into a blue-collar area. That has some residents feeling left out. We sympathize, and we hope the new and the old become great neighbors.
Buffalo has a model for the transformation of Chandler Street. Developer Howard Zemsky accomplished a similar feat east of downtown in the area now known as Larkinville. Now, Termini is putting money into another neglected and underused area of the city and turning it into something both useful and attractive.
It’s a win.
Once a thriving neighborhood of immigrants and small manufactures, by 2012, the area had fallen into stress. In the early 2000s, a gang started at least eight fires in abandoned warehouses. Worse, the body of a Hertel Avenue store owner was found in a parking lot on Chandler Street. He had been shot, execution style.
Nobody else was clamoring to take a chance on Chandler Street. Termini has invested nearly $50 million in former industrial buildings on Chandler. The work will benefit from at least $16.2 million in public incentives, according to published records. It’s how change happens and, on Chandler Street, change was essential.
For that combination of funding sources, Buffalo reaps the benefits of an awakening neighborhood, one whose revival is almost guaranteed to attract the interest of other developers and businesses, as it did in Larkinville. What’s more, it invests significantly in an area outside of downtown, which has already attracted millions of dollars in of investment. It’s important for Buffalo’s revival to include all of its regions.
Larkinville, as Zemsky told The News in 2017, was a stable neighborhood then, though many people saw only that it was declining. In that regard, it may have had more going for it than Chandler Street did when Termini launched his project five years ago. On Chander Street, there was almost nothing, though it is adjacent to an area of well-kept homes.
Many people – maybe most – in the area are grateful for the improvements. One nearby resident is noticing a greater sense of pride along with fewer overdoses and robberies – a change that is indisputably for the better. That doesn’t happen on its own.
Reviving cities isn’t easy. Things rarely go perfectly. But for more than a decade, Buffalo has been blossoming, thanks to developers such as Howard Zemsky and Rocco Termini – people with the vision to see a different future, the nerve to take big risks and an appreciation for the past.
Buffalo needs more Zemskys and Terminis
