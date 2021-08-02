The Editorial Board: Termini’s Chandler project breathes new life into a street that all others overlooked

Nobody else was clamoring to take a chance on Chandler Street. Termini has invested nearly $50 million in former industrial buildings on Chandler. The work will benefit from at least $16.2 million in public incentives, according to published records. It’s how change happens and, on Chandler Street, change was essential.

For that combination of funding sources, Buffalo reaps the benefits of an awakening neighborhood, one whose revival is almost guaranteed to attract the interest of other developers and businesses, as it did in Larkinville. What’s more, it invests significantly in an area outside of downtown, which has already attracted millions of dollars in of investment. It’s important for Buffalo’s revival to include all of its regions.

Larkinville, as Zemsky told The News in 2017, was a stable neighborhood then, though many people saw only that it was declining. In that regard, it may have had more going for it than Chandler Street did when Termini launched his project five years ago. On Chander Street, there was almost nothing, though it is adjacent to an area of well-kept homes.

Many people – maybe most – in the area are grateful for the improvements. One nearby resident is noticing a greater sense of pride along with fewer overdoses and robberies – a change that is indisputably for the better. That doesn’t happen on its own.